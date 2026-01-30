Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives Showed Up For Last Rites

A deeply distressing incident from Jawainian village near Madhora, around 22 kilometres from Chhapra in Bihar, has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow. The story of two young daughters forced to carry their mother’s body and perform her final rites alone has raised serious questions about empathy, poverty, and social responsibility in rural India.

Poverty leaves a family abandoned

The tragedy struck after Babita Devi passed away just days ago. Her husband, Ravindra Singh, had died about one and a half years earlier, leaving the family in extreme financial hardship. Since then, the household had been struggling to survive, cut off from social and economic support.

When Babita Devi died, no one from the village reportedly came forward to offer even basic help. With no relatives or neighbours stepping in, the burden of last rites fell entirely on her two daughters. Gathering courage and strength, the sisters carried their mother’s body, prepared the funeral pyre, and performed the cremation rituals on their own.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No support even for shraddha rituals

The ordeal did not end there. With no savings or external assistance, the daughters are now going door-to-door, requesting help to perform the thirteenth-day Shraddha rituals, an important tradition in Hindu customs. Villagers claim the family had become socially isolated due to prolonged poverty, which led to their complete neglect during this time of grief.

Locals and activists have urged the district administration and social welfare authorities to intervene and provide immediate assistance, including financial aid, food security, and long-term rehabilitation support for the two orphaned girls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media reacts with anger and compassion

The heartbreaking story has gone viral on social media, drawing emotional reactions from across the country. Many users expressed deep sorrow and anger, calling the incident a grim reminder of growing social insensitivity.

Several netizens appealed for crowdfunding and government support, while others lamented the erosion of compassion in society, saying no one should face loss and hardship alone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A wake-up call for society and authorities

This tragic episode highlights the urgent need for stronger community support systems and government intervention, especially for vulnerable families living in extreme poverty. Access to social security schemes, widow pensions, orphan welfare programs, and local community engagement could prevent such incidents in the future.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the nation reflects on this painful story, many hope that timely help will reach the two sisters and that society learns to stand together in moments of despair, because humanity should never fail where compassion is most needed.