 Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives Showed Up For Last Rites
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHeartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives Showed Up For Last Rites

Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives Showed Up For Last Rites

A heartbreaking incident from a village near Chhapra, Bihar, shows two daughters forced to carry their mother’s bier and perform her last rites alone after villagers refused to help due to the family’s extreme poverty and isolation. Orphaned and helpless, the sisters are now seeking support for Shraddha rituals, prompting widespread outrage, compassion, and calls for administrative intervention

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

A deeply distressing incident from Jawainian village near Madhora, around 22 kilometres from Chhapra in Bihar, has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow. The story of two young daughters forced to carry their mother’s body and perform her final rites alone has raised serious questions about empathy, poverty, and social responsibility in rural India.

Poverty leaves a family abandoned

The tragedy struck after Babita Devi passed away just days ago. Her husband, Ravindra Singh, had died about one and a half years earlier, leaving the family in extreme financial hardship. Since then, the household had been struggling to survive, cut off from social and economic support.

When Babita Devi died, no one from the village reportedly came forward to offer even basic help. With no relatives or neighbours stepping in, the burden of last rites fell entirely on her two daughters. Gathering courage and strength, the sisters carried their mother’s body, prepared the funeral pyre, and performed the cremation rituals on their own.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro One Earns Great Place To Work Certification For Strong Employee-Centric Culture
Mumbai Metro One Earns Great Place To Work Certification For Strong Employee-Centric Culture
'Yeh Ek Shadyantra Hai...': Rakhi Sawant REACTS To Ajit Pawar's Death In Plane Crash After Being Spotted In Mumbai- VIDEO
'Yeh Ek Shadyantra Hai...': Rakhi Sawant REACTS To Ajit Pawar's Death In Plane Crash After Being Spotted In Mumbai- VIDEO
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives Showed Up For Last Rites
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives Showed Up For Last Rites
Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His Net Worth?
Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His Net Worth?

No support even for shraddha rituals

The ordeal did not end there. With no savings or external assistance, the daughters are now going door-to-door, requesting help to perform the thirteenth-day Shraddha rituals, an important tradition in Hindu customs. Villagers claim the family had become socially isolated due to prolonged poverty, which led to their complete neglect during this time of grief.

Locals and activists have urged the district administration and social welfare authorities to intervene and provide immediate assistance, including financial aid, food security, and long-term rehabilitation support for the two orphaned girls.

Social media reacts with anger and compassion

The heartbreaking story has gone viral on social media, drawing emotional reactions from across the country. Many users expressed deep sorrow and anger, calling the incident a grim reminder of growing social insensitivity.

Several netizens appealed for crowdfunding and government support, while others lamented the erosion of compassion in society, saying no one should face loss and hardship alone.

A wake-up call for society and authorities

This tragic episode highlights the urgent need for stronger community support systems and government intervention, especially for vulnerable families living in extreme poverty. Access to social security schemes, widow pensions, orphan welfare programs, and local community engagement could prevent such incidents in the future.

As the nation reflects on this painful story, many hope that timely help will reach the two sisters and that society learns to stand together in moments of despair, because humanity should never fail where compassion is most needed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives...
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives...
'Best Wildlife Moment Of My Life': Tourist Captures Snow Leopard's Fiesty Ibex Hunt In Himachal...
'Best Wildlife Moment Of My Life': Tourist Captures Snow Leopard's Fiesty Ibex Hunt In Himachal...
Man Forces Stray Puppy To Drink Canned Liquid: Netizens Claim It Was Alcohol & Demand Strict Action
Man Forces Stray Puppy To Drink Canned Liquid: Netizens Claim It Was Alcohol & Demand Strict Action
Lucknow Model Commits Suicide After Husband Calls Her 'Bandariya' As A Joke; Netizens Say, 'Bas Itni...
Lucknow Model Commits Suicide After Husband Calls Her 'Bandariya' As A Joke; Netizens Say, 'Bas Itni...
'Till Dada Becomes CM': Nagpur NCP Worker, Who Had Vowed To Grow Hair Till Ajit Pawar Gets Chief...
'Till Dada Becomes CM': Nagpur NCP Worker, Who Had Vowed To Grow Hair Till Ajit Pawar Gets Chief...