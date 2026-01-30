Lucknow Model Commits Suicide After Husband Calls Her 'Bandariya' As A Joke; Netizens Say, 'Bas Itni Si Baat Pe?'

In a tragic incident that has shocked the city, a young model allegedly died by suicide after being emotionally distressed by a casual remark made by her husband. The heartbreaking event unfolded in the Indiranagar area of Lucknow, raising concerns about mental health, emotional sensitivity, and the unseen impact of words.

Family gathering turns into tragedy

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Tannu Singh, had returned home with her family on Wednesday evening after visiting relatives in Sitapur. The household atmosphere was reportedly cheerful, with family members chatting and sharing light-hearted moments.

During this interaction, Tannu’s husband, Rahul Singh, jokingly referred to her as a “Bandariya" (monkey). While the comment was intended in jest, it deeply affected Tannu, who was known to be extremely conscious about her appearance and career.

Hurt feelings led to isolation

Family members said that after hearing the remark, Tannu abruptly left the room and went into her bedroom, visibly upset. Assuming it was a temporary emotional reaction, no one intervened immediately. However, nearly an hour later, when she did not respond to repeated calls for dinner, relatives grew anxious.

Upon opening the door, they discovered her unconscious. She was rushed for medical help, but doctors declared her dead.

Police investigation underway

The Indiranagar police station registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari stated that preliminary findings suggest suicide triggered by emotional distress. However, authorities are examining all possible angles before drawing final conclusions. No suicide note has been recovered so far, and further questioning of family members is ongoing.

Sister speaks about her emotional vulnerability

Tannu’s sister, Anjali, shared that her sibling was deeply sensitive, particularly about her physical appearance and professional identity as a model. She added that even minor comments could deeply affect her emotionally, which may explain the extreme step she took.

A grim reminder about mental health and emotional sensitivity

This tragic incident highlights how seemingly harmless remarks can have devastating consequences. Mental health experts stress the importance of emotional awareness, empathy, and open communication, especially within close relationships.

Words, even spoken casually, can deeply impact those who are emotionally vulnerable. The tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the silent battles many individuals fight daily.