 Man Forces Stray Puppy To Drink Canned Liquid: Netizens Claim It Was Alcohol & Demand Strict Action
A viral video from near Jaipur shows men restraining a puppy and forcing it to drink from a can, sparking outrage online. Animal welfare groups demanded strict action, calling it cruelty. Though some claimed the drink was an energy beverage, experts warned it can still harm dogs. Netizens urged accountability, citing animal cruelty laws and demanding justice

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing video circulating on social media has triggered widespread anger after a group of men were seen restraining a helpless puppy and forcing it to drink liquid from a can. The clip, reportedly filmed near Jaipur, Rajasthan, shows the terrified animal struggling to escape while one of the men presses the can to its mouth.

The video quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from animal lovers and activists across the country.

Animal welfare group seeks legal action

Pal Foundation, a prominent animal welfare organisation, shared the video online and urged authorities to take immediate and strict action against those involved. In its statement, the group highlighted that compelling animals to consume alcohol or harmful substances is a serious offence and amounts to cruelty under Indian law.

What further enraged viewers was the men’s decision to upload a second video after the first one gained traction. The follow-up clip reportedly showed the same puppy being subjected to similar treatment, intensifying public anger.

Police officer condemns act, urges accountability

Reacting strongly to the incident, a senior inspector from Mumbai Police, known for his involvement in animal welfare, termed the act “cruel and unacceptable.” He emphasised that animals place implicit trust in humans, and exploiting that trust for entertainment reflects extreme insensitivity.

Calling for public cooperation, he urged anyone with information about the individuals to come forward, educate them, and report the incident so accountability can be ensured. He added that compassion, responsibility, and justice must guide how animals are treated.

article-image

Was it alcohol?

While most viewers believed the puppy was being forced to consume alcohol, some social media users pointed out that the visible can in the video appeared to be an energy drink brand named Predator. One user clarified that although it might not be alcohol, forcing any beverage on a young animal is harmful and deeply distressing.

Puppies have sensitive digestive systems, and substances like energy drinks, which contain caffeine, sugar, and stimulants, can be extremely dangerous for dogs, potentially leading to dehydration, heart complications, seizures, and poisoning.

Legal implications under Indian law

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, deliberately inflicting suffering or forcing animals to consume harmful substances is a punishable offence. Many netizens cited this law while demanding immediate legal consequences for the perpetrators, stressing that cruelty toward voiceless animals cannot be ignored.

Social media reacts strongly

The incident has sparked a wave of emotional responses online. Thousands condemned the act, calling it heartless and inhumane. Many demanded strict punishment, while others appealed for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws and greater public awareness about ethical treatment of animals.

