Allahabad High Court Slams UP Police Over Pressure On Judges

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh police, observing that officers across the state were routinely pressuring judges, particularly chief judicial magistrates, to pass favourable orders.

The remarks were made during a virtual hearing attended by Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad. The court had summoned the senior officials to explain the steps being taken to curb the growing practice of police shooting accused in the legs.

Referring to the broader functioning of the police, the court noted a disturbing pattern of interference with the judiciary. It said police officers, especially younger ones, were increasingly exerting pressure on judicial officers to obtain specific orders.

Justice Deshwal remarked that the rule of law was not being followed in districts across the state. He said he had not come across a single case where the law or directions of the Supreme Court were properly adhered to.

During the proceedings, Justice Deshwal said the court could not allow UP to turn into a police state. Addressing the state counsel, he remarked, “Dekhiye isko na police State nai banane dena (See, we can’t allow this to become a police state)."

The judge added that disagreements between district police chiefs and judicial officers had become routine whenever judges raised questions over police actions.

The court observed that such disagreements often escalated into direct pressure being exerted by superintendents of police on judicial officers to secure particular orders. Justice Deshwal cited an instance where a chief judicial magistrate had to be transferred simply to end the ongoing tussle between the police and the judiciary.

Clarifying that the issue was not confined to any one district, the court said feedback received from district judges showed that in most districts, police officers, including IPS officers, were pressuring judicial officers when decisions did not go in their favour.

The court expressed serious concern over the trend and indicated that unchecked interference of this nature could undermine the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in the s