Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated backchannel efforts to defuse the escalating row with Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, with indications that the Prayagraj administration is now ready to issue an apology and restore full ceremonial protocol ahead of the Magh Purnima bath.

According to the Shankaracharya’s media in-charge Yogiraj Sarkar, officials had not expected him to leave the Magh Mela abruptly for Varanasi and believed the issue could be managed until the February 1 holy dip. However, following his departure on January 28, two senior officials from Lucknow reached out and proposed a respectful Sangam bath on Magh Purnima.

The proposal, however, came with clear conditions from the Shankaracharya. He has demanded a written apology from those responsible for the episode and insisted that the ceremonial bathing protocol applicable to all four Shankaracharyas be strictly implemented.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yogiraj Sarkar said senior government officials are likely to travel to Varanasi to escort the Shankaracharya back to Prayagraj and oversee arrangements for his Magh Purnima bath at the Sangam.

The controversy has drawn support from sections of the saint community, with Computer Baba standing by the Shankaracharya since Mauni Amavasya. The flashpoint came on the same day when a confrontation erupted between the administration and the Shankaracharya’s followers. A meeting held in Varanasi has since mapped out the next steps.

Sources said the issue has caused unease within the government as well. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has publicly voiced support for the Shankaracharya, stating that he would personally meet him if required.

Public resentment over the handling of the Shankaracharya has also been visible on social media, where the issue trended repeatedly on X over the past ten days. With pressure mounting, the government is keen to draw the curtain on the episode by ensuring the ceremonial bath and preventing further political and religious fallout.

Also Watch:

What led to the sudden exit

The standoff between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand and the Prayagraj administration lasted for 11 days before culminating in his sudden exit from the Magh Mela on January 28.

Sources said a high-level meeting was held on the evening of January 27 in an attempt to resolve the impasse. While agreement was reached on three points, discussions broke down over two key demands. Officials were unwilling to provide a written assurance or issue a public apology.

Although the administration conveyed regret during the talks, the lack of a formal apology prompted the Shankaracharya to take a firm stand. Early the next morning, he announced his decision to leave the Magh Mela, bringing the simmering dispute into the open.