‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In Varanasi | VIDEO

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand | ANI

Varanasi: A day after returning from Prayagraj, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying the recent events involving his disciples had exposed the reality of the administration and left no hope for justice under the present regime.

Speaking to reporters in Kashi, the seer referred to videos circulating from Prayagraj and said the entire country had witnessed young batuks being humiliated and pulled by their hair. He said the incident was now in the public domain and those responsible were refusing to acknowledge their mistake.

“Our people waited for 11 days in Prayagraj with restraint and gave them an opportunity to admit their wrongdoing and correct it. But they did not. After this, we decided to return to Kashi. This sends a clear message that under this party’s government, there is no hope for justice,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Shankaracharya also strongly opposed the new University Grants Commission rules, describing them as a serious threat to Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that the new regulations were aimed at suppressing debate and would deepen divisions within Hindu society.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also Watch:

He said the traditional caste system in Sanatan Dharma was meant to protect livelihoods and social balance, not to pit communities against each other. “Through the UGC rules, one caste is being placed against another. This will only lead to internal conflict. It is like bringing in a machine to destroy Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Calling the new UGC norms “harmful for Hindu society,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand reiterated that he and his followers would continue to oppose them.