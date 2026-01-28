Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Leaves Magh Mela Without Sangam Dip After Protest, Heads To Kashi Amid Dispute

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati | File Pic

Prayagraj: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Wednesday morning abruptly left the ongoing Magh Mela and departed for Kashi, ending his stay without taking a holy dip at the Sangam.

First Time

This is the first time he has returned from the Magh Mela without performing the ritual bath.

His decision followed an alleged dispute with police and administrative officials on Mauni Amavasya.

Dharna Phase

After the incident, he neither went for the Sangam bath nor returned to his camp, and instead began a sit-in protest outside. He remained on dharna for ten days and on Wednesday, the eleventh day, announced his decision to leave the fair.

Sources close to the Shankaracharya said the decision was taken after late-night consultations with his supporters on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference before his departure, the Shankaracharya said he had come to Prayagraj seeking spiritual peace but was leaving with deep anguish. “We opposed injustice and are still waiting for justice. What happened here has shaken my soul and raised serious questions about humanity and fairness,” he said.

Faith Aspect

He stressed that bathing at the Sangam was not merely a religious ritual but an expression of faith. “Today my heart is too distressed to complete this resolve. When there is turmoil within, even the sacred waters lose their meaning,” he said.

The Shankaracharya disclosed that the administration had offered to arrange a ceremonial bath with senior officials present and floral tributes, but he rejected the proposal as it did not include an apology for the incident.

“The real issue for which I sat on the roadside for ten days would have remained unanswered. Accepting the offer would have meant compromising the dignity of my followers,” he said.

Stand Changed

A day earlier, he had insisted that he would not leave the Magh Mela and alleged that the incident had occurred at the behest of those in power. However, he changed his stand on Wednesday morning.

The Shankaracharya also expressed fears over his safety, claiming there was a threat to his life. He said that if anything were to happen to him, no accountability would be fixed, citing past incidents in which, he alleged, no officials were held responsible.

Before leaving Prayagraj, he observed two minutes of silence and prayed for punishment for those he accused of insulting saints and Sanatan traditions.

His departure without a holy dip has triggered intense discussion among saints and devotees at the Magh Mela.