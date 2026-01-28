Chhattisgarh Tourism Gets Industry Status, ₹500 Crore Investment Flow Expected |

Raipur: Tourism has emerged as the economic engine of Chhattisgarh, while culture and archaeology have strengthened the state’s identity and pride, Tourism and Culture Secretary Dr. Rohit Yadav and Culture & Archaeology Director Vivek Acharya said, while jointly addressing a press conference held in Nava Raipur on Wednesday.

Both the top level bureaucrat outlined the government’s achievements over the past two years and unveiled ambitious plans for the future.

Tourism Gains Industry Status

Tourism has been granted status as an industry. This recognition has opened the doors to private investment worth over ₹500 crore in the state.It also provided a huge opportunity to the tourism sector so that it will grow manyfold, the tourism Secretary said. Meanwhile, the new initiatives include a home-stay policy targeting 500 rural accommodations, religious tourism programs such as the Ramlala Darshan Scheme, and plans for a Tent City near Chitrakote Falls and others will help the industry to generate good number of direct and indirect jobs, will be act as boon for the local unemployed youth.

The secretary stressed that the state government in coordination with the central government carried out landmark projects in the state to boost the state economy as well as the tourism sectors. Some of these projects are:

Film City & Convention Centre: A ₹350 crore project, with foundation laid by Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, aims to establish Chhattisgarh as a national hub for film production and cultural events.

Bhoramdeo Temple Corridor: Modeled on Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, this ₹146 crore project will preserve the thousand-year-old temple and boost heritage tourism.

Sirpur Master Plan: Designed to transform Sirpur into a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Chitrakote Redevelopment: A proposal worth ₹250 crore seeks to elevate Chitrakote Falls as a global destination.

Rapid Growth in Tourism Sector

The number of tour operators has surged from 30 in 2024 to over 300 today. The Tourism Board’s profits have risen fivefold, from ₹2 crore in FY 2024–25 to ₹10 crore in FY 2025–26, both the officers claimed.

Culture and Artist Welfare

Through the Chinhari Portal, hundreds of artists and writers have been registered to access pensions and welfare schemes. The upcoming Bastar Pandum Festival 2026 will showcase tribal dance, folk music, crafts, cuisine, and traditional knowledge, highlighting the region’s rich heritage.

Archaeological Discoveries

Excavations at Rewa (Rewangarh), near Raipur, have revealed evidence of human civilization dating back to before 800 BCE. Plans are underway to establish Bharat Bhavan, State Archives, an Anthropological Museum, and a Swami Vivekananda Memorial Museum.

Chhattisgarh is positioning itself as a rising tourism and cultural hub, with major projects, global promotion, and community-focused initiatives reshaping its image on the national and international stage, the secretary said.