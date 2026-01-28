Migrant Family From Bihar Brutally Murdered In Chennai |

Chennai: What began as a journey for work ended in a brutal betrayal, as Chennai Police investigate the murder of a young migrant family from Bihar—allegedly at the hands of their own friends. A man, his wife and their two-year-old child were killed, their bodies dumped in different parts of the city, exposing a crime that unfolded in stages and stunned investigators.

The first hint in the case came to light on Monday after residents reported about a gunny bag abandoned near a two-wheeler showroom on Indira Nagar First Avenue in Adyar, a posh locality. Police found the body of Gaurav Kumar, a native of Bihar, stuffed inside. A case was registered immediately, and CCTV footage revealed two men arriving on a two-wheeler and dumping the sack at the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tracing the vehicle led police to a private security company and, eventually, to five suspects—all from Bihar—who were formally arrested on Wednesday. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to murdering not just Gaurav Kumar, but also his wife Munitha and their two-year-old child, Birmani Kumar.

On Tuesday evening, when the suspects were under interrogation, the police had recovered the child’s body from the Buckingham Canal near the Indira Nagar Railway Station. Searches are continuing in the Buckingham Canal and the Pallikaranai marshland to locate Munitha’s body, which remains missing.

Also Watch:

A police officer said Gaurav Kumar had come to Chennai with his family seeking employment with a private security firm. The prime accused, Sikander, later helped him secure a security job at a polytechnic college in Taramani, and the family was staying with Sikander at the time.

Police suspect the triple murder occurred on Monday night, allegedly after Sikander attempted to assault Munitha. However, officers said the assault angle can be confirmed only after Munitha’s body is recovered and a post-mortem examination is conducted.

The other accused are Narendrakumar, Ravindranath Tagore and Vikas, all natives of Bihar. A fifth suspect is being interrogated.