 'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
A video from Barmer’s Bakhasar area went viral showing a man kicking an elderly woman who was dancing at a public DJ event. The shocking act sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users condemning violence against women. Police arrested the accused, Deeparam, and said further legal action is underway

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Barmer: A disturbing incident from Rajasthan’s Barmer district has triggered widespread anger after a video surfaced showing an elderly woman being assaulted during a public celebration. The incident took place in the Bakhasar police station area, at Jaton Ka Bera Sarla village, and has been described by many as “shameful” and “inhumane.”

What happened?

According to the police, a programme was underway in Bakhasar village where a DJ was playing music and villagers had gathered to celebrate. In the midst of the festivities, an elderly woman was seen dancing joyfully to the DJ’s tunes. Suddenly, a young man emerged from the crowd and kicked the woman from behind, causing her to fall to the ground. The act left onlookers stunned and the celebratory atmosphere turned grim.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from users across platforms. Following the outrage, Bakhasar police took swift action and arrested the accused, identified as Deeparam.

Social media reacts

Social media users strongly condemned the act and demanded strict punishment. One user commented, “Assaulting a woman in public is a crime, not tradition. Law must act fast, or silence will keep enabling this violence.”

Another user expressed anguish over women’s safety in the state, writing, “Rajasthan is hell for women.”

A third comment read, “There is a limit to cruelty. Only a monster can kick a woman like this.”

Police officials said that further investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused. Authorities have also appealed to the public to maintain peace and avoid glorifying or justifying violence in any form.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about women’s safety and social attitudes towards violence, especially in public spaces, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of the law and greater accountability.

