Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow | @msaurabhshukla (X)

A Jeddah-bound Saudia Airlines aircraft returned to Lucknow and made an emergency landing on Friday after a cabin pressure problem was reported mid-air, triggering breathing discomfort among some passengers, officials said.

Technical Issue Near Mumbai

The aircraft, operating flight SV-891 from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to Jeddah, developed a technical issue when it was near Mumbai. Sources said the cabin pressure problem led to uneasiness and breathing difficulty for a few passengers, prompting the pilot to seek an immediate landing.

Landing Clearance Sought

The pilot first contacted Mumbai airport for landing permission, but clearance was not granted. He then approached Lucknow air traffic control and sought emergency landing clearance. After permission was received, the aircraft turned back and landed safely at Lucknow within about 82 minutes.

Passenger And Crew Details

The flight was carrying 275 passengers, four pilots and six cabin crew members. It was scheduled to depart at 12:05 pm but took off at 12:23 pm. Around 1:45 pm, the aircraft was diverted back to Lucknow. Passengers were not deboarded after landing.

Fault Rectified, Flight Resumes

Engineers inspected the aircraft and rectified the technical fault. Following clearance, the flight resumed its journey to Jeddah at around 4:20 pm.

Understanding Cabin Pressure

Cabin pressure is the artificially maintained air pressure inside an aircraft that allows passengers to breathe comfortably at high cruising altitudes of 30,000 to 40,000 feet. The system maintains pressure equivalent to an altitude of about 6,000 to 8,000 feet.

Read Also Ajit Pawar’s Sons Collect Ashes In Baramati A Day After State Funeral Following Tragic Plane Crash

Also Watch:

Earlier Saudia Aircraft Issue

The incident has once again brought attention to previous technical issues involving Saudia Airlines aircraft at Lucknow airport. On July 15, 2025, another Saudia flight developed a fault during landing, when sparks and smoke were seen near its wheels while landing with 242 Haj pilgrims on board.

Hydraulic Failure Raised Concerns

Sources said the earlier incident was caused by a sudden hydraulic system leakage affecting the left wheel. Officials noted that a serious accident could have occurred had the fault developed during takeoff.