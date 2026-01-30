 Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow

A Saudia Airlines flight bound for Jeddah made an emergency landing in Lucknow after a cabin pressure issue caused discomfort to passengers mid-air. The aircraft returned safely, underwent technical checks, and resumed its journey later. The incident recalls earlier Saudia aircraft faults reported at the airport.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow | @msaurabhshukla (X)

A Jeddah-bound Saudia Airlines aircraft returned to Lucknow and made an emergency landing on Friday after a cabin pressure problem was reported mid-air, triggering breathing discomfort among some passengers, officials said.

Technical Issue Near Mumbai
The aircraft, operating flight SV-891 from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to Jeddah, developed a technical issue when it was near Mumbai. Sources said the cabin pressure problem led to uneasiness and breathing difficulty for a few passengers, prompting the pilot to seek an immediate landing.

Landing Clearance Sought
The pilot first contacted Mumbai airport for landing permission, but clearance was not granted. He then approached Lucknow air traffic control and sought emergency landing clearance. After permission was received, the aircraft turned back and landed safely at Lucknow within about 82 minutes.

Passenger And Crew Details
The flight was carrying 275 passengers, four pilots and six cabin crew members. It was scheduled to depart at 12:05 pm but took off at 12:23 pm. Around 1:45 pm, the aircraft was diverted back to Lucknow. Passengers were not deboarded after landing.

Fault Rectified, Flight Resumes
Engineers inspected the aircraft and rectified the technical fault. Following clearance, the flight resumed its journey to Jeddah at around 4:20 pm.

Understanding Cabin Pressure
Cabin pressure is the artificially maintained air pressure inside an aircraft that allows passengers to breathe comfortably at high cruising altitudes of 30,000 to 40,000 feet. The system maintains pressure equivalent to an altitude of about 6,000 to 8,000 feet.

Earlier Saudia Aircraft Issue
The incident has once again brought attention to previous technical issues involving Saudia Airlines aircraft at Lucknow airport. On July 15, 2025, another Saudia flight developed a fault during landing, when sparks and smoke were seen near its wheels while landing with 242 Haj pilgrims on board.

Hydraulic Failure Raised Concerns
Sources said the earlier incident was caused by a sudden hydraulic system leakage affecting the left wheel. Officials noted that a serious accident could have occurred had the fault developed during takeoff.

