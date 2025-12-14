‘Sarkar & Sangathan Will Work Together’: CM Yogi Adityanath At UP BJP State President’s Ceremony

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the newly elected BJP State President, Pankaj Chaudhary, describing him as an experienced and dedicated worker entrusted with the responsibility of leading the party in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the election ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh BJP State President and National Council members at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Ashiana, on Sunday.

He said, “In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Sarkar and Sangathan will work in close coordination with renewed energy to realize Uttar Pradesh’s collective resolve.”

Referring to Pankaj Chaudhary as the captain of the state’s new journey, the Chief Minister also motivated BJP workers on the importance of voter list verification.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the contributions of former State President Bhupendra Chaudhary. He noted that during his three-and-a-half-year tenure, Bhupendra Chaudhary played a key role in energizing the Sangathan and ensuring effective implementation of every party programme.

Emphasizing grassroots preparation, the Chief Minister urged party workers to make the most of the next 12 days. He said that while election results are declared in the Assembly and the Lok Sabha, elections are won at the booth level.

Citing Prime Minister Modi’s mantra, “Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot,” he stressed that the booth is the real battleground and must be strengthened accordingly. He explained that each booth covers an average of 175 to 250 households and called upon everyone from national office bearers to Shakti Kendra functionaries to jointly review voter lists, draft rolls, and identify missing, duplicate, fake, deceased, overlapping, or migrated voters.

Sharing experiences from his district visits, the Chief Minister pointed out serious irregularities in voter lists prepared by the opposition, including the presence of illegal names.

He expressed concern over cases where voter details were clearly implausible, citing examples of mismatched ages across generations and instances where voters registered in Uttar Pradesh were actually residents of other states. He instructed party workers to file objections against fake entries at every booth, emphasizing that there is still sufficient time to add genuine names and remove ineligible ones.

Highlighting the importance of the SIR, the Chief Minister said that completing three-fourths of the groundwork at this stage would significantly reduce the workload ahead of the Assembly elections. This, he asserted, would pave the way for a decisive victory for the BJP and its allies across Uttar Pradesh. He urged workers to strengthen their respective booths, submit all pending SIR forms on a war footing, and familiarize themselves with the relevant forms and procedures. He reiterated that a thorough review and dedicated effort at every booth are the keys to electoral success.

CM Yogi said, “The vision of a new India is evident to every citizen today.” Over the past 11 years, he noted, global perceptions of India have undergone a remarkable transformation. Those who once underestimated the country now recognize India as a global leader. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as one of the world’s most successful leaders, India continues to progress confidently without hesitation or compromise.

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh’s transformation, the Chief Minister said that the progress achieved over the past eight and a half years is the result of Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, the double-engine government’s accelerated pace, and the tireless efforts of party workers.

He said the state has shed its negative image, emerged from the stigma of backwardness, and become a revenue-surplus state. Today, Uttar Pradesh is free from riots, mafia influence, and lawlessness, and has established itself as one of the country’s leading destinations for tourism and investment.

The Chief Minister further said, “Over the past eight and a half years, nearly 8.75 lakh youth have been provided government jobs in Uttar Pradesh in a transparent and discrimination-free manner. More than 1.5 crore young people have gained employment through traditional industries. Improved law and order, investor confidence, and governance reforms have led to the implementation of investment projects worth ₹15 lakh crore, while preparations are underway for the groundbreaking of projects exceeding ₹6 lakh crore.”

Expressing his gratitude to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Whenever support was sought to advance Uttar Pradesh’s development initiatives under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, and the BJP National President, Piyush Goyal consistently approved the state’s proposals.”

He recalled that when Uttar Pradesh requested the establishment of a packaging institute under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the Government of India approved it in Lucknow, and academic sessions have already commenced.

The Chief Minister said that to enable entrepreneurs from Uttar Pradesh to access and showcase their products on the global stage, the state needed a major trade platform. When this proposal was discussed with Piyush Goyal, he assured that at least 500 international buyers would be brought to Uttar Pradesh in the very first year.

He further emphasized that it was their collective responsibility to take the state’s products to global markets. As a result, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is now held every September at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, where products manufactured by the state’s MSMEs are displayed.

CM Yogi stated that goods worth approximately ₹11,000 crore were booked for global markets at the event, with the proceeds going directly to traders from Uttar Pradesh. He attributed this achievement to political stability, an improved security environment, strong support from the Prime Minister and central leadership, and the effectiveness of the double-engine government.

The Chief Minister noted that a state once affected by unrest prior to 2017 is now celebrating festivals in an atmosphere of peace and harmony. He said that before 2017, few could have imagined the construction of a grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya or the city’s transformation into a global spiritual destination.

He added, “Today, Ayodhya stands as a symbol of pride, drawing devotees from across the world.” He recalled that earlier, commitments to build the Ram temple were dismissed as mere slogans, but today the world’s most magnificent temple stands there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, performed the consecration ceremony, and hoisted the Dharam Dhwaj on November 25.

CM Yogi said, “Prime Minister Modi has inspired every Indian to take pride in the nation’s cultural heritage. Sacred sites such as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur, Naimisharanya in Sitapur, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, and the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit, including Shravasti, Kushinagar, Kapilavastu, Kaushambi, and Sarnath, have been revived. In western Uttar Pradesh, pilgrimage sites such as Shukteerth, Mathura, Gokul, Barsana, and Govardhan have also been rejuvenated.”

These efforts, he said, reflect India’s resolve to present its rich heritage to the world with confidence and pride. The public believes that every initiative undertaken by the government is driven by public welfare.

Referring to the power situation before 2017, CM Yogi said that previous governments had grown accustomed to darkness and failed to ensure electricity supply. In April 2017, then Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the state’s power scenario and was informed that many areas received only three to four hours of electricity daily, despite the government’s goal of a 24-hour supply. The power distribution schedule implemented at that time continues uninterrupted even today across all 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 825 development blocks, and 662 urban local bodies.

He said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a new state in terms of infrastructure, accounting for 55 percent of the country’s expressways, possessing the largest rail network, operating the maximum number of metro lines, and having the highest number of airports. The nation’s first rapid rail and inland waterway projects were also launched in Uttar Pradesh under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

The Chief Minister announced that December 25 will be observed as the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with programmes organized at every booth by the party. He said the double-engine government has developed the National Inspiration Site in Lucknow, where 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been installed, along with a dedicated museum. The site will be inaugurated in Lucknow in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a major public rally.

CM Yogi urged party workers to complete the Special Investigation Report (SIR) work, assuring them that arrangements would then be made for visits to Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and the National Inspiration Site. Through this platform, he said, the nation will gain a deeper understanding of the party’s ideology, its journey from the Jana Sangh to the BJP, and the vision of a new India.

The event was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, newly appointed BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Central Election Officer K. Laxman, Union Minister B.L. Verma, outgoing State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, State Election Officer Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, State General Secretary (Sangathan) Dharmpal, and other senior leaders.