Union Minister Piyush Goyal Recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Praises UP’s Improved Law & Order

Piyush Goyal | File

Lucknow: Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, during the official announcement of the newly elected state president and national council members at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sangathan Parv at Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, Ashiana, on Sunday.

He said, “Lucknow is more than just a city; it is a unique regional capital known for its rich tradition of ideas, culture, and dialogue, drawing the attention of the entire nation.”

Speaking nostalgically, he recalled how he used to see Atal Bihari Vajpayee representing this constituency and noted the special connection people had with the former Prime Minister, who not only served the city but also inspired generations through his poetry and presence.

Referring to the state’s development, he praised Uttar Pradesh’s law and order situation and said the state is steadily moving towards becoming a model for the entire country.

Reflecting on the national scenario, Goyal observed that before 2014, corruption, scams, and weak governance dominated headlines, and the situation in Uttar Pradesh was especially concerning.

He added, “The election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 marked the beginning of a transformative era. Under his leadership, India has undergone a comprehensive change in governance, mindset, and global perception.”

Goyal highlighted that today, Indians are viewed with unprecedented respect worldwide, a transformation not seen before 2014.

He emphasized Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to good governance, rooted in the principle of “Antyodaya to Sarvodaya”. By extending this vision to every household, the government has dramatically improved citizens’ lives. Milestones include electricity in every home, free gas connections, access to clean tap water, housing for 200 million people, free food grains for 800 million, 2.5 billion free COVID-19 vaccines, and healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat for 700 million citizens. In the last 11 years, 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty, setting a global record.

Goyal highlighted India’s rapid economic growth, noting that at the current pace, the country is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy in the next two to three years. He called development a mass movement, praising Prime Minister Modi’s dedication to the nation, as expressed in his August 15 Red Fort speech: “I live for you, you are my family. I have dedicated myself to fulfilling your dreams.” From his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister to his leadership as Prime Minister, Modi’s vision has strengthened India’s global standing and unified the nation.

Union Minister Goyal also praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for transforming Uttar Pradesh over the past eight and a half years. He added, “Under Yogi’s leadership, the state has tackled land, sand, and liquor mafias, established strong law and order, and become India’s second-largest economy. With sustained development, Uttar Pradesh is moving toward a one-trillion-dollar economy, reflecting a clear vision for the future and inspiring progress nationwide.”

Goyal added, “India today empowers all sections of society. The vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, driven by indigenous production, along with the double-engine government at the Centre and the state, is laying the foundation for a bright, prosperous future.”

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal emphasized his deep connection with Uttar Pradesh, noting that his father also graduated from Banaras Hindu University. He praised the people of the state for their relentless hard work over the past eight and a half years, which has earned them admiration nationwide.

Highlighting key developments, he referred to the Defence Corridors in Bundelkhand and Lucknow, the ₹40 lakh crore investment commitments made during the 2023 Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit, and the successful implementation of projects on the ground. He said, “A few states have achieved such a combination of strong law and order, investment-friendly policies, and an industry-oriented environment.”

Goyal commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for establishing Global Capability Centers, generating employment, and enhancing the overall profile of Uttar Pradesh, calling his approach exemplary.

He recounted that earlier that morning, a proposal had come to him seeking guidance. After making two phone calls to Delhi and Pune, he realized the immense potential in Uttar Pradesh. Investors feel secure, and opportunities for talent and skill development are growing rapidly.

Goyal expressed full confidence that the state would continue its progress in the years ahead.

Goyal highlighted 2025 as a year of special significance, marked by six milestones reflecting India’s national character.

He noted the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom, celebrating his bravery and dedication to faith, which inspires patriotism and national pride. The year also marks the 150th birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as well as the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh would host large-scale commemorative programs in honor of these leaders.

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of constructing the Ram temple. Goyal also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Karsevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Recalling his visit to Lucknow in 2017 to begin the BJP’s election campaign, Goyal described the state under the previous Samajwadi Party government. He recounted learning that businessman Shravan Sahu had been brutally murdered in broad daylight, a tragic event emblematic of the widespread lawlessness across the state.

He added, “Uttar Pradesh faced anarchy, lack of investment, mass migration, unemployment, and rampant mafia rule. In response, the people of the state decisively elected the BJP-NDA to power in 2017, with the NDA winning over 300 seats and Yogi Adityanath assuming office as Chief Minister.”

Goyal recalled that Amit Shah had personally informed Yogi Adityanath at his residence in New Delhi to take charge of the state.

Goyal welcomed the appointment of the new BJP state president, Pankaj, praising him as a simple, humble, and hardworking leader whose political journey exemplifies service from the grassroots to Parliament.

Starting as a corporator and rising to Deputy Mayor, Pankaj has been elected seven times, reflecting his strong public connection. Goyal emphasized Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words that the post of BJP president is not an ornament, but a responsibility, a test of values rather than a pursuit of prestige. He highlighted that under Amit Shah’s leadership, the BJP has become the world’s largest political party and stressed the importance of continuing this growth and dedication to the party’s core values.