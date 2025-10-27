 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Proposes Renaming Mustafabad Village As Kabirdham To honour Sant Kabir Das
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP CM Yogi Adityanath Proposes Renaming Mustafabad Village As Kabirdham To honour Sant Kabir Das

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Proposes Renaming Mustafabad Village As Kabirdham To honour Sant Kabir Das

Speaking at the event, he noted that locals informed him Mustafabad has no Muslim population, prompting him to question the village's current name.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while attending the Smriti Prakatyotsav Mela-2025 in Mustafabad village on Monday, announced a proposal to rename the village as Kabirdham, citing its historical and cultural significance tied to Sant Kabir Das.

Speaking at the event, he noted that locals informed him Mustafabad has no Muslim population, prompting him to question the village's current name.

"When I asked the place of this village, I learned it is Mustafabad. I inquired about the Muslim population here, and was told none live here. So, I thought, when no Muslims reside here, it should be named Kabirdham. We will bring a proposal to restore its true identity," the Chief Minister said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Adityanath accused previous governments of distorting cultural identities.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Energy Solutions Reports 16 Pc Revenue Growth In H1 FY26; Adjusted PAT Jumps 42 Per Cent Amid Strong Project Execution
Adani Energy Solutions Reports 16 Pc Revenue Growth In H1 FY26; Adjusted PAT Jumps 42 Per Cent Amid Strong Project Execution
'BJP Office Is No Less Than A Temple': Union Home Minister Amit Shah At The Foundation Ceremony In Mumbai | VIDEO
'BJP Office Is No Less Than A Temple': Union Home Minister Amit Shah At The Foundation Ceremony In Mumbai | VIDEO
Tensions Flare As Kerala Sports Minister Lashes Out At Reporters Over Question Regarding Lionel Messi's India Visit
Tensions Flare As Kerala Sports Minister Lashes Out At Reporters Over Question Regarding Lionel Messi's India Visit
Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Till Oct 30 As Unseasonal Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City, AQI Turns ‘Good’
Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Till Oct 30 As Unseasonal Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City, AQI Turns ‘Good’
Read Also
'May There Be Welfare For All By The Grace Of Lord Surya': PM Modi Extends Chhath Puja Wishes
article-image

"They made Ayodhya into Faizabad, Prayagraj into Allahabad, and Kabirdham into Mustafabad. When we came to power, we restored the real identities of these places," he remarked, referring to his government's earlier efforts to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya.

The event, held in Lakhimpur Kheri district, celebrated the legacy of Sant Kabir, with the proposed renaming aimed at honouring the 15th-century poet-saint's contributions to Indian culture and spirituality.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held 'Janta Darshan' at his residence in Lucknow to address public grievances and concerns.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Later, CM Yogi Adityanath held a courtesy meeting with the BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, MP Among 12 States, UT In Phase 2 Of Voter List Revision; Assam Excluded...
article-image

In a post on X, CM Yogi shared, "Today, a courtesy meeting was held with the Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi, and his guidance was received. Heartfelt thanks for providing your valuable time!"

"Today, a courtesy meeting was held in New Delhi with the honourable National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji. Heartfelt thanks to you for providing your valuable time!" he further shared.

CM Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with district administration officials and public representatives regarding the arrangements for the Garh Ganga Mela 2025. He said that no obscene songs should be played during cultural programmes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

Assam Left Out Of SIR Phase 2 Ahead Of Assembly Elections In 2026; CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reveals List Of...

Assam Left Out Of SIR Phase 2 Ahead Of Assembly Elections In 2026; CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reveals List Of...

Madras High Court Directs Tamil Nadu Government To Frame SOP For Political Rallies Within 10 Days...

Madras High Court Directs Tamil Nadu Government To Frame SOP For Political Rallies Within 10 Days...

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight From Madurai Diverted To Chennai After Mid-Air Technical Snag; All...

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight From Madurai Diverted To Chennai After Mid-Air Technical Snag; All...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Election Commission’s Likely Move For Special Voters’ List...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Election Commission’s Likely Move For Special Voters’ List...