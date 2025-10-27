 'May There Be Welfare For All By The Grace Of Lord Surya': PM Modi Extends Chhath Puja Wishes
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Chhath Puja evening arghya wishes to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion, our tradition of offering arghya to the setting sun is very unique."

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja. | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, prosperity and success to people across the country.

"May there be welfare for all by the grace of Lord Surya, may everyone attain happiness, prosperity, and success in life. This is the wish. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" he added.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people on the occasion, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the sacred occasion of the great festival of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen. This festival is an opportunity to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and to express gratitude towards Mother Nature. My best wishes are that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives and inspires us towards environmental conservation."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared her greetings, posting a verse from a traditional song and praying for peace, happiness, and prosperity for all devotees observing the fast.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Dukhwa mitayi Chhathi Maiya, rauwe aasra hamar... Heartfelt greetings on the great festival of Surya Dev and Chhathi Ma's worship, nature worship, and folk faith, 'Chhath Puja.' On this sacred occasion, I bow to all the devotees observing the fast. May Chhathi Maiya bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives. Jai Chhathi Maiya."

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday.

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

