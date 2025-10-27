'May There Be Welfare For All By The Grace Of Lord Surya': PM Modi Extends Chhath Puja Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja. | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, prosperity and success to people across the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Chhath Puja evening arghya wishes to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion, our tradition of offering arghya to the setting sun is very unique."

देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों को महापर्व छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। इस पावन अवसर पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने की हमारी परंपरा बहुत विशिष्ट है। सूर्यदेव की कृपा से सबका कल्याण हो, सबको जीवन में सुख-संपदा और सफलता की प्राप्ति हो, यही कामना है। जय छठी मइया!… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2025

"May there be welfare for all by the grace of Lord Surya, may everyone attain happiness, prosperity, and success in life. This is the wish. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" he added.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people on the occasion, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the sacred occasion of the great festival of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen. This festival is an opportunity to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and to express gratitude towards Mother Nature. My best wishes are that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives and inspires us towards environmental conservation."

महापर्व छठ पूजा के पावन अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। यह त्योहार सूर्य देव और छठी मैया की उपासना करने और मां प्रकृति के प्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करने का अवसर है। मेरी मंगलकामना है कि यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि का संचार करे तथा हमें पर्यावरण संरक्षण के… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 27, 2025

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared her greetings, posting a verse from a traditional song and praying for peace, happiness, and prosperity for all devotees observing the fast.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Dukhwa mitayi Chhathi Maiya, rauwe aasra hamar... Heartfelt greetings on the great festival of Surya Dev and Chhathi Ma's worship, nature worship, and folk faith, 'Chhath Puja.' On this sacred occasion, I bow to all the devotees observing the fast. May Chhathi Maiya bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives. Jai Chhathi Maiya."

दुखवा मिटाईं छठी मइया, रउवे असरा हमार

सबके पुरावेली मनसा, हमरो सुन लीं पुकार



सूर्यदेव एवं छठी मां की उपासना, प्रकृति पूजा एवं लोक आस्था के महापर्व 'छठ पूजा' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



इस पावन अवसर पर मैं सभी व्रतियों को नमन करती हूं। छठी मइया सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि… pic.twitter.com/g4g8fIRq8a — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 27, 2025

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday.

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

