 Birch Nightclub Fire: Video Of Luthra Brothers Being Taken To Goa For Investigation Surfaces
Nightclub owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra were brought from Delhi to Goa after being deported from Thailand in connection with the deadly Birch by Romeo Lane fire that killed 25 people. Arrested by Goa Police, they received two-day transit remand. Investigators allege the fire show was held without safety measures, emergency exits, or fire-fighting equipment.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Luthra Brothers being taken to Goa for investigation (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Panaji: The owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, were taken to Goa by the police from Delhi. A video of the Luthra brothers being taken to Goa as part of the investigation in the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident surfaced online.

Early morning visuals of the two accused from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport showed them in police custody. On Tuesday, the Luthra brothers were deported to India from Thailand and landed at the Delhi Airport. Later in the day, a Delhi court granted a two-day transit remand of the Luthra brothers.

Notably, the Luthra brothers had allegedly fled to Thailand following a deadly fire at their nightclub that claimed 25 lives on December 6. After their arrival in Delhi, the Goa Police formally arrested them and produced them before the Patiala House Court. The court then authorised the Goa Police to take the accused to the state for investigation.

During the hearing, the police sought a three-day remand, citing the need for sufficient time to transport the accused and complete procedural formalities safely, reported ANI. However, the court permitted a two-day transit period and directed the authorities to ensure that the accused are provided with their prescribed medicines during transit.

According to the prosecution, the fire broke out during a fire show organised at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa's Arpora area. Preliminary investigations indicate that the event was conducted without adequate safety measures, including proper fire-fighting equipment and emergency evacuation infrastructure.

Read Also
Goa Fire Tragedy: Mumbai Woman Recounts Assault At Vagator Club Owned By Luthra Brothers, Alleges...
article-image

It was alleged that the nightclub lacked emergency exit doors on the ground and deck floors, yet the fire show was still organised. A criminal case was registered on December 7 at the Arpora Anjuna Police Station under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for negligence and endangering life.

