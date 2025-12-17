 UP Shocker: Miscreant On Bike Gropes Woman In Residential Lane In Jhansi; Incident Caught On CCTV
In Jhansi, a man groped a woman at her doorstep before fleeing on a motorcycle. In Hathras, a woman was slapped by a triple-seat biker. Police have registered FIRs in both cases.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
The pillion rider on bike approaches woman and gropes her | X/@dbabuadvocate

Jhansi: A very disturbing video of woman touched inappropriately by a man has gone viral on social media in Uttar Pradesh's in Jhansi. The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera.

In the now viral video, two women can be seen standing and talking at the doorstep/gate of their home in a residential lane. Suddenly, two men on a motorcycle approach. The bike slows down briefly. One of the men (the pillion rider) gets off and heads near the two women he then quickly gropes one the girl's chest and then they speed away on the bike. The girl immediately reacts by shouting "badtameez" (ill-mannered), totally shaken by the incident the appears to get hold of herself.

According media reports and a reply to the viral post Jhanis police responded that a FIR has been registered and the police have taken necessary action against the two miscreants.

Another Shocking Public Harassment Case

No Aadhaar Data Leak So Far, UIDAI Systems Remain Fully Secure: Government
SC Defers Hearing On West Bengal VC Appointments To January 2026
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation
A shocking case of public harassment has emerged from Sikandra Rao town in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where three miscreants riding triple-seat on a motorcycle assaulted a woman walking on the roadside. The disturbing act, captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby, has gone viral on social media and triggered widespread anger.

The footage shows two women walking together on a quiet stretch of road. Seconds later, a motorcycle carrying three young men approaches them from the opposite direction. As the bike comes dangerously close, the man sitting in the middle suddenly stretches out his hand and slaps one of the women hard across the face. The assailants speed away immediately, leaving the victim shocked, confused and looking back to understand what had just happened.

