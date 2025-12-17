 BJP Issues 'Missing Person' Poster Targeting RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sparks Political Row In Bihar
Bihar BJP released a controversial poster mocking RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his prolonged absence from Patna and the Bihar Assembly. The poster criticized him as a "9th-grade dropout" and accused him of avoiding media after RJD’s heavy election loss. Tejashwi is reportedly on a European vacation, expected back after New Year, fueling BJP’s attack on his leadership.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Patna: The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a controversial poster targeting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, triggering a fresh political row in the state.

About The Poster

The poster, titled “Search for the Missing Person,” was shared by the BJP on social media and appears to mock Tejashwi Yadav over his prolonged absence from Patna and the Bihar Assembly.

The poster carries a photograph of Tejashwi Yadav with sarcastic captions, stating that he was “last seen running away, hiding his face from the media.”

The BJP further wrote on the poster: Name: Tejashwi Yadav, identity: 9th-grade dropout, and last seen: Running away, avoiding the media.

According to sources, Tejashwi Yadav left Patna for Delhi on the evening of December 2 and has not returned since. Reports suggest that he is currently on a foreign vacation in Europe with his wife and children and is expected to return to Patna only after the New Year celebrations.

Tejashwi Yadav has remained absent since the second day of the first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly, which was held from December 1 to December 5. He attended the oath-taking ceremony on the first day and was present during the election of the Speaker on the second day. However, he was notably absent on the third day during the Governor’s address, after which he departed for Delhi.

The BJP has used this absence to intensify its attack, accusing the Leader of the Opposition of shirking responsibility at a crucial time. Party leaders have also highlighted that Tejashwi Yadav has largely avoided the media since the Bihar Assembly election results, following the RJD’s heavy defeat.

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was reduced to just 25 seats, while the NDA formed the government with a massive majority. The BJP claims that Tejashwi Yadav’s silence and absence reflect his discomfort with the electoral verdict.

