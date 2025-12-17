 India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses Deepening Bilateral Cooperation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndia's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other leaders in Jerusalem, conveying greetings from PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. The talks focused on deepening India–Israel cooperation in technology, economy, security, connectivity and innovation, while reaffirming commitment to the strategic partnership and regional peace.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses Deepening Bilateral Cooperation | X @DrSJaishankar

Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation between India and Israel across several sectors, including technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security.

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

Taking to social media X, on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security. Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength.”

FPJ Shorts
Government To Divest 3% Stake In Indian Overseas Bank Via OFS, Expected To Raise ₹2,100 Crore
Government To Divest 3% Stake In Indian Overseas Bank Via OFS, Expected To Raise ₹2,100 Crore
Delhi's Air Quality Slightly Improves With AQI At 328 But Remains In 'Very Poor' Category
Delhi's Air Quality Slightly Improves With AQI At 328 But Remains In 'Very Poor' Category
Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat Amid Mixed Banking Stocks & Weak Global Cues
Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat Amid Mixed Banking Stocks & Weak Global Cues
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 17, 2025: City Wakes Up To Winter Chill But Smog Pushes Air Quality Back Into Unhealthy Zone; AQI At 265
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 17, 2025: City Wakes Up To Winter Chill But Smog Pushes Air Quality Back Into Unhealthy Zone; AQI At 265
Read Also
US President Donald Trump Expands Travel Ban, Adds 20 Countries & Palestinian Authority To The List
article-image
Read Also
'Hair Pulled, Arms Grabbed': Lawmakers End Up In Chaos As Mexico City Congress Debate Turns Violent;...
article-image

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Tweet

Following the meeting, PM Netanyahu also posted on X, “This evening, I met in my office in Jerusalem with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar.”

Read Also
Who Was Professor Nuno Loureiro? MIT Plasma Science & Fusion Centre Director Shot Dead In...
article-image

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, where the two sides reviewed the India-Israel strategic partnership and its continued advancement.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Honoured to call on President Isaac Herzog of Israel today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussed our Strategic Partnership and its continued deepening. Reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for enduring peace in the region.”

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Embraces 'Alcoholic's Personality' Remark, Defends Chief Of Staff Susie...
article-image

President Isaac Herzog's Tweet

Expressing pleasure in meeting EAM Jaishankar, President Herzog took to X, stating that both sides discussed ways to enhance strategic ties and broaden regional cooperation, especially through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

“It was a pleasure to meet with S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. We discussed opportunities to deepen strategic Israel-India ties and the importance of broadening regional cooperation, including through the great vision of the IMEC,” the Israeli President posted on X.

Read Also
Heartbreaking Video Shows Loyal Dog Refusing to Leave Its Owner's Dead Body During Bondi Beach...
article-image

EAM Jaishankar also met Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, where the two sides explored ways to deepen investment and innovation cooperation between the two countries

“Great meeting with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in Jerusalem today. Discussed taking forward our investment and innovation cooperation. Expressed confidence in the early conclusion of India-Israel Free Trade Agreement to further boost our economic partnership,” EAM posted on X.

Israeli Minister Barkat also announced that he was pleased to meet EAM Jaishankar. “We discussed together the challenges related to the framework agreement ahead of the free trade agreement that I signed with his country, about three weeks ago. The future agreement will open up a huge market to Israel, remove trade barriers, and increase Israeli exports,” he posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses...

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses...

US President Donald Trump Embraces 'Alcoholic's Personality' Remark, Defends Chief Of Staff Susie...

US President Donald Trump Embraces 'Alcoholic's Personality' Remark, Defends Chief Of Staff Susie...

US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order

US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order

Who Was Professor Nuno Loureiro? MIT Plasma Science & Fusion Centre Director Shot Dead In...

Who Was Professor Nuno Loureiro? MIT Plasma Science & Fusion Centre Director Shot Dead In...

US President Donald Trump Expands Travel Ban, Adds 20 Countries & Palestinian Authority To The List

US President Donald Trump Expands Travel Ban, Adds 20 Countries & Palestinian Authority To The List