 'Hair Pulled, Arms Grabbed': Lawmakers End Up In Chaos As Mexico City Congress Debate Turns Violent; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Hair Pulled, Arms Grabbed': Lawmakers End Up In Chaos As Mexico City Congress Debate Turns Violent; Video

'Hair Pulled, Arms Grabbed': Lawmakers End Up In Chaos As Mexico City Congress Debate Turns Violent; Video

Chaotic scenes unfolded inside Mexico City’s local Congress after a heated budget debate spiralled into a physical clash between female lawmakers from rival parties. A viral video shows hair-pulling, slapping and shoving at the podium as PAN legislators protested a Morena proposal, accusing the ruling party of breaching an agreement on a new transparency body.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Lawmakers End Up In Chaos As Mexico City Congress Debate Turns Violent; Video Goes Viral | X/@Bubblebathgirl

On December 15, 2025, a heated session in Mexico City’s local Congress spiralled into physical chaos as female lawmakers from rival political parties clashed at the podium, triggering scenes of disorder inside the legislative chamber.

Video of scuffle goes viral

The 1-minute-14-second video, sourced from Associated Press footage and widely shared on social media, opens with a wide shot of the chamber. Lawmakers are seen seated at their desks, facing a raised podium occupied by the presiding officer. The focus soon shifts to the podium area, which is crowded with mostly female opposition lawmakers from the National Action Party (PAN), who had physically occupied the space in protest.

Hair-pulling and shoving dominate confrontation

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 44-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Sion After Alleged Dispute Over Extramarital Relationship; Relative Booked
Mumbai Shocker: 44-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Sion After Alleged Dispute Over Extramarital Relationship; Relative Booked
BNHS Works With Ujani Fishermen To Improve Their Income By Promoting Indigenous Fishes
BNHS Works With Ujani Fishermen To Improve Their Income By Promoting Indigenous Fishes
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 Absconding Accused In 1993 Diamond Trader Kidnapping Case, Cites Lack Of Evidence
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 Absconding Accused In 1993 Diamond Trader Kidnapping Case, Cites Lack Of Evidence
'Khan-Do-Attitude!': CSK Shares Mumbai Batter Sarfaraz Khan's Fastest Fifty, Push-Up Celebration After Buying Him For ₹75 Lakh At IPL 2026 Auction
'Khan-Do-Attitude!': CSK Shares Mumbai Batter Sarfaraz Khan's Fastest Fifty, Push-Up Celebration After Buying Him For ₹75 Lakh At IPL 2026 Auction

In the most prominent moment of the footage, a lawmaker from the ruling Morena party is seen reaching over and yanking the hair of a PAN protester, causing her head to jerk back sharply. The PAN lawmaker retaliates with slaps and pushes, escalating the confrontation. Elbows fly and bodies jostle in a tight cluster, with hair-pulling, slapping and aggressive shoving dominating the scene as women from both sides struggle for control of the podium.

Male lawmakers and security personnel are visible nearby, but they do not immediately intervene forcefully as the clash unfolds.

Read Also
Mexico: 7 People Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Toluca International Airport; Video Surfaces
article-image

Budget dispute sparks protest

According to international media reports, the incident began when opposition lawmakers from the right-wing PAN most of them women occupied the podium to protest a budget proposal introduced by the ruling leftist Morena party.

Opposition alleges breach of transparency agreement

The opposition accused Morena of breaching a prior agreement to establish a tripartite, multi-party transparency body. The proposed body was meant to replace Mexico City’s independent Institute of Transparency, Access to Public Information, Data Protection and Accountability, which PAN lawmakers argue is essential for ensuring government oversight and accountability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hair Pulled, Arms Grabbed': Lawmakers End Up In Chaos As Mexico City Congress Debate Turns Violent;...

'Hair Pulled, Arms Grabbed': Lawmakers End Up In Chaos As Mexico City Congress Debate Turns Violent;...

Bangladesh NCP Leader Says 'Will Cut Off 7 Sisters' In Fiery Anti-India Speech

Bangladesh NCP Leader Says 'Will Cut Off 7 Sisters' In Fiery Anti-India Speech

Heartbreaking Video Shows Loyal Dog Refusing to Leave Its Owner's Dead Body During Bondi Beach...

Heartbreaking Video Shows Loyal Dog Refusing to Leave Its Owner's Dead Body During Bondi Beach...

Bondi Beach Shooting: One Suspect Travelled To Philippines On Indian Passport, Both Received...

Bondi Beach Shooting: One Suspect Travelled To Philippines On Indian Passport, Both Received...

Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That...

Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That...