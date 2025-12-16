 Mexico: 7 People Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Toluca International Airport; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMexico: 7 People Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Toluca International Airport; Video Surfaces

Mexico: 7 People Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Toluca International Airport; Video Surfaces

A small plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing in San Mateo Atenco, near Toluca airport, killing at least seven people. The private jet, carrying eight passengers and two crew, struck a metal roof of a nearby business, causing a large fire. The blaze led to the evacuation of about 130 residents. The crash is under investigation.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Mexico: 7 People Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Toluca International Airport; Video Surfaces | X @mexicotimes

Mexico City: A small plane crashed in central Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing Monday, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrian Hernandez said.

About The Accident

The accident took place in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area three miles (5 kilometres) from the Toluca airport, about 31 miles (50 kilometres) west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco, along Mexico's Pacific coast.

Read Also
'No Bomb Does What This Is Doing': US President Donald Trump Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass...
article-image

Hernandez said the private jet had registered eight passengers and two crew, but hours after the crash only seven bodies had been recovered.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Sensex Slides 363.92 Points To 84,849.44 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 106.65 To 25,920.65
Sensex Slides 363.92 Points To 84,849.44 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 106.65 To 25,920.65
'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative, Highlights Imran Khan's Imprisonment
'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative, Highlights Imran Khan's Imprisonment"
India’s Exports Surge 19.37% In November To Six-Month High, Trade Deficit Narrows
India’s Exports Surge 19.37% In November To Six-Month High, Trade Deficit Narrows

He said the plane had apparently tried to land on a soccer field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire. The crash is under investigation.

San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muniz told Milenio Television that the fire forced the evacuation of some 130 people in the area.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's...

'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's...

India Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan At UN, Vows To Counter Terrorism 'With All Its Might' - Video

India Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan At UN, Vows To Counter Terrorism 'With All Its Might' - Video

Mexico: 7 People Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Toluca International Airport; Video Surfaces

Mexico: 7 People Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Toluca International Airport; Video Surfaces

Nepal Lifts Ban On ₹200 & ₹500 Indian Currency Notes For Travellers

Nepal Lifts Ban On ₹200 & ₹500 Indian Currency Notes For Travellers

'No Bomb Does What This Is Doing': US President Donald Trump Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass...

'No Bomb Does What This Is Doing': US President Donald Trump Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass...