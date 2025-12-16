Mexico: 7 People Killed After Private Jet Crashes Near Toluca International Airport; Video Surfaces | X @mexicotimes

Mexico City: A small plane crashed in central Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing Monday, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrian Hernandez said.

About The Accident

The accident took place in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area three miles (5 kilometres) from the Toluca airport, about 31 miles (50 kilometres) west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco, along Mexico's Pacific coast.

🚨🇲🇽#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Possibly 10 people feared dead after a plane crash in San Pedro Totoltepec, Mexico the jet crashed into a building and caused a massive fire.



The plane is a Cessna Citation III (#XAPRO) you can see it departed from Acapulco and flight radar the path of… pic.twitter.com/SK8pjcMdnw — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) December 15, 2025

Hernandez said the private jet had registered eight passengers and two crew, but hours after the crash only seven bodies had been recovered.

He said the plane had apparently tried to land on a soccer field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire. The crash is under investigation.

San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muniz told Milenio Television that the fire forced the evacuation of some 130 people in the area.

