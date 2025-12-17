 UP Triple Murder Shocker: Shamli Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters After She Stepped Out Without Burqa; Buries Bodies In Toilet Pit | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Triple Murder Shocker: Shamli Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters After She Stepped Out Without Burqa; Buries Bodies In Toilet Pit | Video

UP Triple Murder Shocker: Shamli Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters After She Stepped Out Without Burqa; Buries Bodies In Toilet Pit | Video

A horrific crime in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has sparked outrage after a man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters following an argument over her stepping out without a burqa. The accused buried their bodies in a toilet pit in the courtyard, later sealing it with concrete. Police recovered the bodies after a confession, triggering widespread debate online.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
The concerned authorities at the crime scene recovering the bodies | X/Krishna Chaudhary

A grisly murder case has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where a man identified as Farooq allegedly shot his wife and two daughters following an argument triggered by her stepping out without wearing a burqa. He later buried their bodies in a pit dug for a toilet in the courtyard and sealed it with concrete.

Viral Video Shows Bodies Being Recovered

A video shared by @KrishnaTOI , now viral on social media, shows officials breaking open the concreted floor of the courtyard to recover the bodies of Farooq’s wife and daughters.

Missing Complaint Led To Arrest

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Mandates Half-Yearly Detailed Disclosures By Trustees Of Special Purpose Distinct Entities To Boost Securitisation Transparency
SEBI Mandates Half-Yearly Detailed Disclosures By Trustees Of Special Purpose Distinct Entities To Boost Securitisation Transparency
Birch Nightclub Fire: Video Of Luthra Brothers Being Taken To Goa For Investigation Surfaces
Birch Nightclub Fire: Video Of Luthra Brothers Being Taken To Goa For Investigation Surfaces
CCI Approves Coinbase Minority Stake In CoinDCX, Clears Japan Post’s 19.9% Logisteed Acquisition
CCI Approves Coinbase Minority Stake In CoinDCX, Clears Japan Post’s 19.9% Logisteed Acquisition
India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses Deepening Bilateral Cooperation
India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

According to a News18 Hindi report, Farooq’s father Dawood had filed an FIR after Farooq’s wife Tahira and daughters Afreen and Sahreen went missing for five days. During questioning, police noticed inconsistencies in Farooq’s statements, leading to intensive interrogation.

Police said Farooq eventually confessed to shooting his wife and elder daughter, strangling the younger daughter and hiding their bodies in a pit dug for a toilet in the courtyard, which was later concreted over.

Murder Case Registered

Following the confession and recovery of the bodies around December 16–17, 2025, police registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 103 (murder).

Public Outrage And Debate Online

After the recovery video went viral, social media users debated issues of patriarchal control and domestic violence, with many stressing individual criminal responsibility over communal generalisations and demanding strict punishment.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Crime Branch Arrests Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur From UP Jail In 2022 Virar Builder...
article-image

One user wrote, “Clothes are not more precious than anyone’s life. A person who commits murder for this reason is not a husband he is a criminal and deserves the strictest punishment.”

Another commented, “Even if she had stepped out of the house, it wouldn’t have been a sin. But you can’t reason with a dirty mindset.”

A third added, “The saddest part is that the home, which should be the safest place, has become a place that takes lives. Society, not just the law, needs to introspect.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Triple Murder Shocker: Shamli Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters After She Stepped Out Without Burqa;...

UP Triple Murder Shocker: Shamli Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters After She Stepped Out Without Burqa;...

Birch Nightclub Fire: Video Of Luthra Brothers Being Taken To Goa For Investigation Surfaces

Birch Nightclub Fire: Video Of Luthra Brothers Being Taken To Goa For Investigation Surfaces

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses...

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Discusses...

Uttarakhand: Dehradun-Based Journalist Dies After Brutal Home Assault; FIR Registered

Uttarakhand: Dehradun-Based Journalist Dies After Brutal Home Assault; FIR Registered

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Pilgrims Killed, 20 Injured As Truck Hits Bus In Basti; Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Pilgrims Killed, 20 Injured As Truck Hits Bus In Basti; Video Surfaces