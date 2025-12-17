UP Triple Murder Shocker: Shamli Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters After She Stepped Out Without Burqa; Buries Bodies In Toilet Pit | Video

The concerned authorities at the crime scene recovering the bodies | X/Krishna Chaudhary

A grisly murder case has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where a man identified as Farooq allegedly shot his wife and two daughters following an argument triggered by her stepping out without wearing a burqa. He later buried their bodies in a pit dug for a toilet in the courtyard and sealed it with concrete.

Viral Video Shows Bodies Being Recovered

A video shared by @KrishnaTOI , now viral on social media, shows officials breaking open the concreted floor of the courtyard to recover the bodies of Farooq’s wife and daughters.

Missing Complaint Led To Arrest

According to a News18 Hindi report, Farooq’s father Dawood had filed an FIR after Farooq’s wife Tahira and daughters Afreen and Sahreen went missing for five days. During questioning, police noticed inconsistencies in Farooq’s statements, leading to intensive interrogation.

Police said Farooq eventually confessed to shooting his wife and elder daughter, strangling the younger daughter and hiding their bodies in a pit dug for a toilet in the courtyard, which was later concreted over.

Murder Case Registered

Following the confession and recovery of the bodies around December 16–17, 2025, police registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 103 (murder).

Public Outrage And Debate Online

After the recovery video went viral, social media users debated issues of patriarchal control and domestic violence, with many stressing individual criminal responsibility over communal generalisations and demanding strict punishment.

One user wrote, “Clothes are not more precious than anyone’s life. A person who commits murder for this reason is not a husband he is a criminal and deserves the strictest punishment.”

Another commented, “Even if she had stepped out of the house, it wouldn’t have been a sin. But you can’t reason with a dirty mindset.”

A third added, “The saddest part is that the home, which should be the safest place, has become a place that takes lives. Society, not just the law, needs to introspect.”