Tension In Guwahati Hotel As Assam Police Arrest Veer Lachit Sena Leader During Press Meet |

Guwahati: Tension gripped a city hotel in Guwahati on Monday after Assam Police arrested Veer Lachit Sena leader Rantu Paniphukan midway through a press conference, triggering sharp reactions from the organisation’s chief Shrinkhal Chaliha, who warned of launching a “jungi movement” if the detained members were not released within the day.

The dramatic arrest unfolded at Hotel Apollo Grand on GS Road, where Paniphukan was addressing journalists while another key leader Bikash Asom absconding from police arrest.

Eyewitnesses and video clips circulating on social media showed police personnel entering the venue and escorting the activist out before he could complete his remarks. The sudden police action left attendees stunned, creating a moment of confusion and tension at the press meet.

While the police have not issued an official statement on the reason for Paniphukan’s arrest, sources indicated it could be linked to the organisation’s recent activities and public statements, which have drawn increasing government scrutiny.

Following the incident, Veer Lachit Sena chief Shrinkhal Chaliha held an impromptu interaction with reporters in his Sivasagar residence, demanding immediate clarification from the state government. “We want to know why our leaders — Rantu Paniphukan, Utpal Asom, and Tanmoy Phukan — have been detained. If they are not released within the day, Veer Lachit Sena will be compelled to start a jungi movement against this injustice,” Chaliha declared.

He further distanced the organisation from Bikash Asom, announcing his suspension over allegations of large-scale fund collection in the Sena’s name. “We do not support any act of extortion or misuse of our organisation’s name,” Chaliha said.

The arrests came just hours after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that the government was considering a ban on Veer Lachit Sena, accusing it of spreading disorder under the guise of cultural activism.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, the Chief Minister alleged that the outfit was “creating a disturbing atmosphere across the state” and engaging in donation drives that caused “environmental damage.” Sarma cautioned that the government would take stringent measures “similar to the action taken against ULFA(I)” if the Sena continued to violate the law.

Meanwhile, police sources confirmed that the arrests were connected to a kidnapping and extortion case registered under Dispur Police Station on Sunday night.

According to the FIR, an informant from Goalpara district reported that his friend Rahul Mishra had been abducted by a group of 10–15 unidentified men near Pratikshya Hospital, Borbari. The abductors allegedly demanded ₹15–20 lakh for his release. Acting swiftly, a police team rescued the victim from Tribeni Path, behind Down Town Hospital, and arrested six suspects found with him in two vehicles.

During the search, police recovered baseball bats, a hockey stick, a knife, pepper sprays, mobile phones, and several incriminating documents — including five demand notes signed by Bikash Asom, a Veer Lachit Sena receipt book, and organisational ID cards.

Later, authorities apprehended eight more individuals, including Biswajit Doley, Injamul Huque, Rohan Ali, Mohan Borah, Nitu Ahmed, Chinmay Dev, Riyaj Ahmed, and Biraj Ballav Kalita, linking them to the same case.

With tensions running high, the government and police remain on alert amid growing unrest within the Veer Lachit Sena’s ranks and warnings of mass mobilisation across Assam.