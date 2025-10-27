 Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Joint Rallies On October 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Election 2025: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Joint Rallies On October 29

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Joint Rallies On October 29

Recently, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre over train arrangements during the festive season, particularly highlighting the hardships faced by migrant workers travelling to Bihar for the Chhath festival.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Joint Rallies In Bihar On October 29 | ANI

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will address his first political rally in poll-bound Bihar along with RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav on October 29.

The duo will hold a joint rally in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been raising questions about the Congress MP's long absence in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre over train arrangements during the festive season, particularly highlighting the hardships faced by migrant workers travelling to Bihar for the Chhath festival.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Proposes Raising HVDLE Threshold To ₹5,000 Crore To Ease Compliance For Large Debt-Issuing Firms
SEBI Proposes Raising HVDLE Threshold To ₹5,000 Crore To Ease Compliance For Large Debt-Issuing Firms
'I Respect And Love It, But...': Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals Why She Never Thought Of Joining Film Industry
'I Respect And Love It, But...': Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals Why She Never Thought Of Joining Film Industry
Mumbai News: Abandoned Newborn Baby Found In Borivali Nullah, Condition Stable
Mumbai News: Abandoned Newborn Baby Found In Borivali Nullah, Condition Stable
Adani Energy Solutions Reports 16 Pc Revenue Growth In H1 FY26; Adjusted PAT Jumps 42 Per Cent Amid Strong Project Execution
Adani Energy Solutions Reports 16 Pc Revenue Growth In H1 FY26; Adjusted PAT Jumps 42 Per Cent Amid Strong Project Execution

Pointing out overcrowding in trains, with some operating at 200 per cent capacity, Gandhi questioned the NDA government over its promise of 12,000 special trains to manage the festive rush.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "It's the month of festivals - Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath. In Bihar, these festivals mean more than just faith; they are a longing to return home--the fragrance of the soil, the love of family, the warmth of the village. But this longing has now become a struggle. Trains to Bihar are packed to the brim, getting tickets is impossible, and the journey has become inhumane. Many trains carry up to 200% of their capacity - people are hanging from doors and even rooftops."

Read Also
'Voters Won't Fall For Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav's Jumlebazi': Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal
article-image

Targeting the NDA government, the Congress leader said that these people are not helpless travellers but are "living proof" of the NDA's deceptive policies and intentions.

Earlier on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to poll-bound Bihar, alleging that PM Modi is "coming to cheat Bihar."

Speaking to the media in Patna, Tejashwi said that mere visits and rallies by the Prime Minister would not change the reality on the ground.

"Look, everyone has to come for elections. What difference will merely his coming here make? Everyone knows that he (PM Modi) is coming to cheat Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister questioned the Prime Minister's development record and demanded transparency in central allocations to Bihar.

"All we want to know from the Prime Minister is what you gave to Gujarat in 11 years and what you gave to Bihar -- just show the accounts, that's all we need. Tell us how much was given to Gujarat in the past years and how much to Bihar," he added.

Read Also
'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi...
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on October 30 as part of the BJP's campaign for Assembly elections to attend two programmes in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal confirmed on Saturday.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

Assam Left Out Of SIR Phase 2 Ahead Of Assembly Elections In 2026; CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reveals List Of...

Assam Left Out Of SIR Phase 2 Ahead Of Assembly Elections In 2026; CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reveals List Of...

Madras High Court Directs Tamil Nadu Government To Frame SOP For Political Rallies Within 10 Days...

Madras High Court Directs Tamil Nadu Government To Frame SOP For Political Rallies Within 10 Days...

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight From Madurai Diverted To Chennai After Mid-Air Technical Snag; All...

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight From Madurai Diverted To Chennai After Mid-Air Technical Snag; All...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Election Commission’s Likely Move For Special Voters’ List...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Election Commission’s Likely Move For Special Voters’ List...