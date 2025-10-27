 'Voters Won't Fall For Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav's Jumlebazi': Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal
Earlier, on Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to poll-bound Bihar, claiming that the Prime Minister is "coming to cheat Bihar."

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal (L) & RJD's Tejashwi Yadav (R) | IANS & File Pic

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, saying that the 'Mahagathbandhan' of the INDIA alliance will engage in 'jumlebazi' for one week as they do not have any other issue.

He further stated that now voters won't fall for "Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's jumlebazi."

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Jaiswal said, "The 'Mahalathbandhan' of the INDIA alliance will do 'jumlebazi' for one week as they do not have any other issue. Now the voters won't fall for Rahul Gandhi's and Tejashwi Yadav's 'jumlebazi'. The public has made it clear that the NDA will form the government."

The Bihar BJP chief also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

"I extend my greetings on Chhath Puja. I will pray Chhathi Maiya for Bihar's development and the dream of Viksit Bihar gets fulfilled," he added.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi said that mere visits and rallies by the Prime Minister would not change the reality on the ground.

"Look, everyone has to come for the elections. What difference will merely his coming here make? Everyone knows that he (Pm Modi) is coming to cheat Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister questioned the Prime Minister's development record and demanded transparency in central allocations to Bihar.

"All we want to know from the Prime Minister is what you gave to Gujarat in 11 years and what you gave to Bihar -- just show the accounts, that's all we need. Tell us how much was given to Gujarat in the past years and how much to Bihar," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on October 30 as part of the BJP's campaign for the Assembly elections, and will attend programmes in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal confirmed on Saturday.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The vote count will take place on November 14.

The upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), as well as the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA bloc looks to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads the NDA.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

