Uttar Pradesh: 2 Dead, 5 Injured As Tempo Overturns After Collision With Truck On NH-31 In Ghazipur

Ghazipur: Two persons, including a teenager, were killed and five others injured when a tempo overturned after being hit by a truck on National Highway-31 here, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham Rajbhar alias Golu (15) and Ramashish Rajbhar (40), both residents of Mata village, they said.

According to police, seven people from Mata village -- Rampravesh, Ramashish, Gunjan, Hardik, Shubham, Anita and Sunita -- had gone to Buxar on Sunday to visit the Vindhyavasini Devi temple.

They were returning on a tempo when the vehicle collided with an oncoming truck near a turn close to Sarmadih village under the Bhanvarkol police station limits, causing it to overturn, police said.

Local SHO Santosh Kumar Rai rushed to the spot with a team and sent all the injured to the government hospital, where doctors declared Shubham and Ramashish dead, they said.

Machhati police outpost in-charge Shyam Singh said the truck has been seized although its driver fled the scene.

Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

