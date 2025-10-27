Bihar Polls: Congress Includes 3 Rajasthan Leaders Among 40 Star Campaigners

Congress Includes 3 Rajasthan Leaders Among 40 Star Campaigners | ANI

Jaipur: For the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress has included three leaders from Rajasthan in the list of its 40 star campaigners, while there is not a single leader from Rajasthan BJP in the list of star campaigners of the party.

The star campaigners list of Congress includes former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, National General Secretary Sachin Pilot, and Congress Communications Cell in-charge Pawan Khera from Rajasthan.

Apart from being a star campaigner,

Ashok Gehlot is the senior observer for the Congress in the Bihar elections. Gehlot is also responsible for election strategy and coordination on behalf of the Grand Alliance. He recently met RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav with the mandate to defuse tensions with the ally, which has plunged the INDIA bloc into turmoil in Bihar.

While the Congress is relying on Rajasthan leaders, the BJP has completely avoided its leaders from the state. No central minister from Rajasthan, including Bhupendra Yadav, who was the election in charge of the party in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, could make it to the star campaigners list. Former CM Vasundhara Raje, who is the national vice president of the party as well, and CM Bhajan Lal Sharma are also out of the list. Although both Raje and Sharma public meetings in Bihar recently, several other leaders and ministers, including former leader of oppression Rajendra Rathore and minister Avinash Gehlot, are campaigning in Bihar.

The state president of the party, Madan Rathore, said that Rajasthan is itself going for a by-election on the Anta seat on November 11th, and the party is focusing on that. “Our leaders are campaigning in Bihar and working for the party. Having a name in the list is immaterial in our party," said Rathore. Notably, a large number of Marwaris migrated to Bihar years ago and have a good presence on many seats in the state.