 ‘Ghumne Ke Liye Muslim Ladka Nahi Mila?’: Burqa-Clad Girl Harassed By Man In Uttrakhand's Haridwar – VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Burqa-Clad Girl Harassed By Man | X/@news24tvchannel

Haridwar: A case of moral policing has come to light from Uttarakhand's Haridwar. A burqa-clad woman was surrounded and reportedly harassed by a group of men for going out with her non-Muslim friend.

In the video, one of the men can be heard asking the woman to cover her face. The woman angrily responds, “Muslim ladki top pehenti hai, uska kya?” which roughly translates to, “What about Muslim girls who wear tops?”

The man then asks her, “Ghumne ke liye tumko Muslim ladka nahi mila?” meaning, “Couldn’t you find a Muslim boy to go out with?” To this, the woman replies with a smile, “Nahi mila,” which translates to, “I didn’t.”

The man can be heard asking the girl to call her guardian and is seen pulling her bag as bystanders look on.

'Yeh Mera Bhai Hai': Burqa-Clad Woman, Her 'Hindu' Male Friend Harassed By Group Of Men, Bike's Key...
article-image

A video of the incident has surfaced and has gone viral on social media. The video has garnered more than 9,173 views within few hours of posting.

Similar Incident

In a similar incident, a video of a group of men harassing a burqa-clad girl and her male friend from a different religion in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor surfaced online on October 13. Reportedly, the girl and her friend had come from tuition and were standing on a road when the group arrived and questioned the girl for standing with a Hindu boy.

Earlier in April, four men were arrested in a moral policing case that surfaced from Karnataka's Bengaluru. A group of Muslim men allegedly harassed burqa-clad woman and her Hindu male friend. The incident took place on Wednesday (9 April) in the Chandra Layout area.

