Global Diver Training Organisation PADI Joins Hands With Indian Adventure Tourism Body ATOAI To Boost Safe And Sustainable Dive Tourism In India

Mumbai: Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) collaborated with Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) to strengthen India’s scuba diving and adventure tourism sector. The collaboration aims to improve diver safety, maintain global consistency in scuba diving training, and encourage responsible tourism across the country.

PADI, with a global network of 6,600 dive centres, 1.28 lakh professional members and more than 30 million certified divers, brings its worldwide experience of nearly 60 years in diver training, while ATOAI works with tour operators and industry stakeholders across India to promote the highest safety standards. Both the organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to position India as a leading destination for safe and sustainable diving.

The MoU focuses on improving diver safety and training standards in India. PADI and ATOAI will share their expertise to help operators follow global best practices. They will also collaborate at national and international trade shows to promote India as a safe diving destination, and support marine conservation through activities like underwater and beach clean-ups. The partnership is expected to increase the visibility of India’s dive industry, boost local employment opportunities, and support economic growth across the adventure tourism sector.

Thomas Knedlik, vice president of PADI Asia Pacific, said, “This collaboration will help showcase India as a world-class diving destination, enhance diver education and safety through PADI’s global standards, and contribute to the development and adoption of ISO standards for scuba diving in India. We look forward to inspiring more people to explore and protect India’s incredible underwater world.”

Ajeet Bajaj, president of ATOAI, said, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in responsible adventure tourism. We aim to set new benchmarks in quality, safety and sustainability and showcase India as a world class diving and water sports destination. We propose to work closely with the Bureau of Indian Standards and PADI to help develop and adopt robust national standards for scuba diving and other adventure activities.”

