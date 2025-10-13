 'Yeh Mera Bhai Hai': Burqa-Clad Woman, Her 'Hindu' Male Friend Harassed By Group Of Men, Bike's Key Snatched In UP's Bijnor; VIDEO
A group of men harassed a burqa-clad girl and her male friend from a different religion in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The police have reacted to the incident.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
'Yeh Mera Bhai Hai': Burqa-Clad Woman, Her Hindu Male Friend Harassed By Group Of Men, Bike's Key Snatched In UP's Bijnor (Screengrab) | X/@bstvlive

Bijnor: A video of a group of men harassing a burqa-clad girl and her male friend from a different religion in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor surfaced online on Monday, October 13. According to reports, the girl and her friend had come from tuition and were standing on a road when the group arrived and questioned the girl for standing with a Hindu boy.

In the video, when questioned by the group as to why they were standing together, the girl could be heard saying, "Yeh mera bhai hai (He is my brother)". However, a person in the group said, "Kahaan se Bhaiya hai, yeh Hindu hai tu Muslim hai (how can he be your brother, he is a Hindu and you are a MUslim.)"

Later, the boy said, "Hum kuch kar thode rhe hain... khade nahi ho sakte kya (we are not doing anything... can we not stand.)" The men also took away the key to the boy's bike. A few men in the group even said that they would call the couple’s tuition teacher. One of them asked the girl to give the phone number of her parents.

The boy then called his friends to the spot as the men were not giving his bike's key. The girl even requested the men to give the key so that she could go home, but the men were adamant of calling her family.

After the video surfaced online, the Bijnor police reacted to the incident. "The station in-charge of Nagina Dehat has been directed to investigate and take necessary action," the police said in an X post.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

