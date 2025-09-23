Burqa-Clad 'Woman' In UP's Deoria Exposed As Man Named Suhel, Caught By Villagers After Attempt To Meet Hindu Girl | VIDEO |

Deoria: A dramatic scene unfolded at the Chorkhari intersection in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district when locals discovered that a burqa-clad individual, initially believed to be a woman, was in fact a young man.

The incident, captured on a video, which is now widely circulated online, has drawn heated reactions. Have a look at it here:

Villagers Confront the Man

According to reports, the man's suspicious behaviour and voice raised doubts, leading the villagers to confront him. On removing the veil, the crowd found a young man who identified himself as Suhel. He admitted he had come to meet a Hindu girl, with whom he had studied, and confessed he wore a burqa to conceal his identity, as per a report by Aaj Tak.

The revelation sparked outrage among villagers, with many accusing him of attempting to mislead the community. Some present linked the incident to so-called ‘love jihad’ and demanded strict action. Police were alerted, and Station House Officer Ranjeet Singh Bhadauria arrived with a force to control the situation. Suhel was also taken into custody for questioning.

Here's What the Police Did

SHO Bhadauria confirmed that Suhel is currently in custody but stressed that further legal steps depend on a formal complaint. “At present, no written complaint has been filed by the girl’s family. Further action will be taken only after a complaint is received,” he said, as cited by Aaj Tak.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident spread rapidly across social media platforms. Police sources confirmed that investigators are now trying to establish the nature of Suhel’s relationship with the girl, whether this was the first such meeting, and why he resorted to wearing a burqa.

The girl and her family have not commented publicly, and their silence has kept the matter at a preliminary stage of investigation. For now, the case remains under police review, with officials assessing whether legal action will follow once a formal complaint is lodged.