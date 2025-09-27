 Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay

Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay

The supreme court has directed a Delhi- based real estate developer M/s Business Park Town Planners Ltd. to refund over Rs 43 lakhs to a plot purchaser, with the simple interest rate enhanced from 9% to 18% per annum.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 05:11 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The supreme court has directed a Delhi- based real estate developer M/s Business Park Town Planners Ltd. to refund over Rs 43 lakhs to a plot purchaser, with the simple interest rate enhanced from 9% to 18% per annum.

Bench Overturns NCDRC Order

The order was delivered by a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, which turned down the earlier order of the national consumer disputes redressal commission (NCDRC) that had capped the interest at 9% p.a.

Developer’s Conduct Criticised

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Of 56-Year-Old Law Student Who Wrote Legal Language Paper In Hindi Instead Of English
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Of 56-Year-Old Law Student Who Wrote Legal Language Paper In Hindi Instead Of English
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Missing 24,000 Census Certificates In Madh Island Illegal Structures Case
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Missing 24,000 Census Certificates In Madh Island Illegal Structures Case
Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
Mumbai News: BMC Charts Mega Water Supply Expansion With Dams, Desalination & Reuse Projects To Meet Soaring Demand
Mumbai News: BMC Charts Mega Water Supply Expansion With Dams, Desalination & Reuse Projects To Meet Soaring Demand

The apex court observed that the developer’s conduct — marked by prolonged delays, unfair penalties on the buyer, and over a decade-long wait — warranted higher compensation.

“Keeping in mind the overall conduct of the respondent (developer): the delay caused by it in offering the plot, the fact that the respondent charged the appellant delay compensation @18% p.a. on the due amount, and the long wait that the appellant had to endure over a period of a decade, causing harassment and anxiety, we find that refund of the principal amount with 9% interest, as awarded by the NCDRC, will not serve the ends of justice,” the court said.

Interest Rate Enhanced to 18%

Explaining the increase in the interest rate, the bench further stated, “In view of the conduct of the respondent, it cannot be permitted to escape with a nominal liability for its default while it charged interest @18% on default committed by the appellant (complainant)… equity and fairness demand that the respondent be put to the same rigours… We therefore increase the rate of interest from 9% to 18% per annum, keeping the other terms intact.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Supreme Court Allows Century-Old Ram Lila In UP School Ground, Stays HC Order But Protects...
article-image

Case Background

The court directed the developer to refund the amount within two months. The case stemmed from a plot booked in 2006 by buyer Rajnesh Sharma for Rs 36,03,692. Despite paying a total of Rs 43,13,312.67, which is the over all consolidated amount including 18 percent simple interest for delayed payment, Sharma never received possession of the plot due to the developer’s delay.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After...

Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After...

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy -...

Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy -...