 'My Husband Was Recovering At AIIMS, We Had No One To Help Us': NRI Elderly Couple Share Harrowing 'Digital Arrest' Ordeal, Lose ₹14.85 Crore | VIDEO
An elderly NRI doctor couple from south Delhi lost ₹14.85 crore after cybercriminals trapped them in a “digital arrest” for over two weeks. Posing as TRAI officials and police officers, the fraudsters accused them of money laundering and national security violations, emotionally coercing the isolated couple through constant video calls and threats of arrest.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Elderly NRI doctor couple recounts how cyber fraudsters posed as officials, held them under “digital arrest” and duped them of ₹14.85 crore through relentless threats and emotional pressure | X/@PTI_News

An elderly NRI doctor couple from south Delhi has shared a chilling account of how cybercriminals trapped them in a prolonged “digital arrest,” emotionally coercing them into transferring nearly ₹14.85 crore.

Recounting their ordeal, the couple said they pleaded for mercy, explaining that the husband was recovering from surgery at AIIMS and they had no one to turn to but the threats continued unabated.

Call Claiming To Be From TRAI Triggered The Scam

According to the complaint, the ordeal began on December 24 around noon, when the woman received a call from a person claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

“The caller said my phone number would be disconnected due to obscene calls and complaints,” the victim told police.

She was then accused of money laundering and told that an FIR and arrest warrants had been issued against her in Maharashtra.

Fake ‘Police Officer’ On Video Call

The caller later connected her to another man on a video call, dressed in a police uniform, who claimed that a Canara Bank account in her name had been used in a major fraud linked to national security.

“He said I could be arrested at any moment,” she said.

Despite explaining that her husband was recovering from surgery at AIIMS and that they had no one to assist them, the threats allegedly continued.

Threats, Isolation And Continuous Surveillance

Police said the accused exploited the couple’s isolation, as their children are settled abroad. The couple had returned from the United States and had been residing in Greater Kailash since 2016.

The fraudsters allegedly forced them to stay on continuous phone and video calls, repeatedly threatening arrest and legal consequences unless money was transferred to multiple bank accounts.

Scam Detected After Calls Suddenly Stopped

The alleged scam came to light after the calls abruptly stopped on January 9, prompting the distressed couple to approach authorities.

An e-FIR was registered on Saturday, following which the cybercrime unit of Delhi Police initiated an investigation.

Police Warn Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams

Police reiterated that no government agency places citizens under “digital arrest” and urged people, especially senior citizens, to verify such calls and report them immediately.

With Inputs From PTI

