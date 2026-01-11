'Water So Clean… Clothes Glowing Like White Diamonds': Delhi Man Thanks CM Rekha Gupta, Urges People Not To Make Memes| VIDEO

In a satirical post, Delhi voters thanks CM Rekha Gupta for clean water | X/@AAPforNewIndia

A video shared by an Delhi man has taken a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s claims of providing clean drinking water, showing white clothes turning yellow-brown after being washed with tap water supplied in the national capital.

Viral Video Targets Water Quality Claims

The post, shared by @AAPforNewIndia, shows a short clip demonstrating a routine washing machine cycle. In the video, a white t-shirt is placed in the machine along with detergent and washed using Delhi tap water.

When the wash cycle ends, the once-white fabric emerges visibly discoloured, turning a yellowish-brown, prompting criticism of the government’s water quality assurances.

Sarcastic Caption Sparks Political Jibe

Adding to the satire, the post sarcastically thanks CM Rekha Gupta for providing water “so clean that clothes come out of the washing machine glowing like white diamonds.”

The caption further the situation by urging AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj to refrain from creating memes on what it calls the “hardworking honourable CM madam,” clearly underlining the political sarcasm.

Ongoing Water Quality Concerns in Delhi

As of January 11, 2026, Delhi continues to grapple with persistent water quality issues, particularly in areas serviced by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Residents have repeatedly complained of discoloured water, foul or sewage-like odours, suspended particles, and potential contamination risks.