Supreme Court Allows Century-Old Ram Lila In UP School Ground, Stays HC Order But Protects Children’s Rights

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Allahabad High Court’s recent order that had stopped the staging of ‘Ram Lila’ inside a school playground in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh said that the festivities could continue, but children must be allowed to use the ground for playing and sports. “Since festivities have begun, para 11 of the order is stayed, the festivities shall continue [on the] condition that children shall continue to play or pursue sports activities,” the Court said.

On September 22, the Allahabad High Court had passed directions in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that the school playground was being misused by a Ram Lila Committee. It was told that cement interlocking tiles were being laid to convert the ground into a permanent venue for the event, depriving children of their playground.

The Court was also informed that the school’s main gate had been renamed as ‘Sita Ram Gate’ and swings had been placed there. As reported by Bar & Bench.

The Ram Lila organisers defended their position by submitting that the event had been performed at the same location for over 100 years and that educational activities were not being affected since the performances were held between 7 PM and 10 PM. However, a Division Bench of the High Court disagreed, noting that the claim of no disruption was contrary to facts. It observed that there was an attempt to convert the land of the school into a permanent place for such activities, which could not be allowed. Based on this, the High Court stayed the Ram Lila activities.

The Shree Nagar Ram Lila Mahotsav challenged the order before the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the Bench questioned the respondent who had approached the High Court. Justice Kant asked, “If this Ramleela is happening on this ground for last 100 years why did you approach court now? Why not in advance?” The Court also pointed out that the respondent was neither a student nor a parent, nor the owner of the school property. “Where is the complaint by student or parents? Why not go in advance and seek alternate arrangements?” the Bench asked.

After these observations, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court’s direction and said that the High Court should hear all stakeholders before passing a final order in the PIL. The Bench added, “Let petitioners also move court for the preponement in the date of hearing.” The bench went on to request the Allahabad High Court to consider the case and with inputs from the District Administration, come up with an alternate location for the festivities to take place at, from next year.