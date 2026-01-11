Viral: This Bihari Man's Chai & Poha Prices In Los Angeles Will Shock You! Indians Say, '5 Plates Of Both = My Monthly Salary'

In the sprawling streets of Los Angeles, one of the world’s most expensive cities, a humble tea and poha stall run by a man from Bihar has unexpectedly captured the internet’s attention. Far from home, surrounded by a foreign culture, he has built an honest livelihood without abandoning his roots, becoming a quiet symbol of dignity, hard work, and cultural pride.

Selling chai, Carrying identity

What makes his story stand out is not just what he sells, but how he sells it. Speaking confidently in Hindi and openly embracing his Bihari identity, he serves familiar comfort food, chai and poha, to a global audience. His stall doesn’t try to “fit in” by erasing where he comes from. Instead, it celebrates it.

In a city like LA, survival comes at a cost. A cup of chai priced at around $8.68 (₹782) and a plate of poha for nearly $16.8 (₹1,512) reflects the realities of operating a small food business in a high-rent, high-cost environment. These prices aren’t extravagance, they’re a reminder of how expensive everyday life can be in global cities.

Viral in 2026, rooted forever

The man’s journey began trending online in early January 2026, with social media users sharing videos and photos of his stall. Viewers were struck by his grounded mindset and tireless work ethic. Despite being thousands of kilometres away from Bihar, he carries home with him through his food, language, and attitude.

Internet reactions ranged from humour to heartfelt admiration. One user joked, “5 plate poha and 5 cup chai = my monthly salary,” while another quipped, “Bhai inko samosa aur jalebi ki bhi aadat lagao.” Amid the laughs, many praised his resilience and pride. “LA mein Bihar ki identity ko itne garv se represent karna inspiring hai,” one comment read.

From street corners in Bihar to the avenues of Los Angeles, his story proves a simple truth: dignity lies in labour. Success doesn’t always mean skyscrapers or corporate titles, sometimes, it’s about standing tall with honesty, wherever life takes you.