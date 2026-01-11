Heartbreaking Video: 8-Hour-Old Daughter Meets Martyred Father For First & Last Time, Wife Reaches Funeral On Stretcher In Maharashtra’s Satara

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Satara district of Maharashtra where an Indian Army soldier, who had returned home on leave for his wife’s delivery, died in a road accident just hours before his newborn daughter could meet him.

The soldier, identified as Pramod Parshuram Jadhav, a resident of Dare village in Satara taluka, was posted with the Indian Army in the Secunderabad–Srinagar sector. He had come home on leave around eight days ago to support his wife during childbirth, especially as he had lost his mother earlier.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fatal accident occurred when Jadhav was travelling on his motorcycle towards Vadhe Phata for some personal work. Near the Purush Bhikshakari Home, an Eicher tempo reportedly rammed into his bike with great force, killing him on the spot. The news plunged Dare village and the entire Parli valley into deep mourning.

On Sunday morning, Jadhav’s mortal remains were brought to his native village. Around the same time, his wife gave birth to a baby girl. The atmosphere was filled with conflicting emotions, grief over the loss of a son, husband and soldier, and the fragile joy of welcoming a newborn.

Later, during the funeral procession, Jadhav’s wife and their few-hours-old daughter were brought for his final darshan. The emotional scene left mourners in tears. Jadhav was laid to rest with full state honours, as administrative officials, ex-servicemen, villagers and relatives gathered in large numbers.

A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, with users expressing deep sorrow and heartbreak over the tragedy.