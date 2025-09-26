 UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

Mahana said the leaders made invaluable contributions to strengthening democratic traditions, and their ideals would continue to guide future generations.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday unveiled the portraits of three former Deputy Speakers, Jagannath Prasad, Yadvendra Singh alias Lallan Ji, and Waqar Ahmad Shah at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall in the Assembly building. Family members of all three leaders were present.

Mahana said the leaders made invaluable contributions to strengthening democratic traditions, and their ideals would continue to guide future generations.

Jagannath Prasad represented Dhaurhara (Kheri) multiple times between 1952 and 1977 and was elected Deputy Speaker in May 1978. Yadvendra Singh entered the Assembly in 1962, served five terms, and was unanimously chosen Deputy Speaker in 1980. He also represented Uttar Pradesh at a Commonwealth Speakers’ conference abroad before his death in December 1982. Waqar Ahmad Shah served as MLA for five consecutive terms from 1993 to 2017, holding positions as Deputy Speaker and Acting Speaker at different times.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes ₹89.96 Crore Scholarships To 3.96 Lakh Students,...
article-image

The ceremony was attended by former ministers Shivendra Singh and Sarjeet Singh Dang, MP Jayaprakash, Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey, and other officials.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy -...

Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy -...

Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA For 6 Months In Parts Of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh &...

Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA For 6 Months In Parts Of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh &...