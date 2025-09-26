UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday unveiled the portraits of three former Deputy Speakers, Jagannath Prasad, Yadvendra Singh alias Lallan Ji, and Waqar Ahmad Shah at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall in the Assembly building. Family members of all three leaders were present.

Mahana said the leaders made invaluable contributions to strengthening democratic traditions, and their ideals would continue to guide future generations.

Jagannath Prasad represented Dhaurhara (Kheri) multiple times between 1952 and 1977 and was elected Deputy Speaker in May 1978. Yadvendra Singh entered the Assembly in 1962, served five terms, and was unanimously chosen Deputy Speaker in 1980. He also represented Uttar Pradesh at a Commonwealth Speakers’ conference abroad before his death in December 1982. Waqar Ahmad Shah served as MLA for five consecutive terms from 1993 to 2017, holding positions as Deputy Speaker and Acting Speaker at different times.

The ceremony was attended by former ministers Shivendra Singh and Sarjeet Singh Dang, MP Jayaprakash, Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey, and other officials.