Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule to attend Ravan Dahan has been cancelled due to continuous rain in Delhi NCR. Reportedly, PM Modi was slated to attend the IP Extension Ramlila Committee event in Patparganj, East Delhi, at around 6 pm on Dussehra.

Last year, PM Modi attended the Luv Kush Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort grounds along with President Droupadi Murmu, where they jointly ignited the effigies of Ravan, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Dussehra celebrations organised by the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee in Delhi and witnessed the burning of Ravan effigies.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's plan getting canceled, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said,"PM Modi did not go to burn Ravana today. I had told you earlier that after seeing the work of the four-engine government, Ravana drowned himself in water and committed suicide."

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Vijayadashami with Indian Armed Forces personnel at the Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat, where he performed Shastra Puja.

About Dussehra

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashmi, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems.

Delhi Rains

Rains lashed Delhi on Thursday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate to intense showers in the evening hours. Parts of north, northwest, central and west Delhi received rain.

IMD issued "orange" and "yellow" alerts for different parts of the city. Earlier in the day, a "yellow" alert was in place, while no alert wad issued on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.