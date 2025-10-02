 Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains

Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains

Reportedly, PM Modi was slated to attend the IP Extension Ramlila Committee event in Patparganj, East Delhi, at around 6 pm on Dussehra.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
File | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule to attend Ravan Dahan has been cancelled due to continuous rain in Delhi NCR. Reportedly, PM Modi was slated to attend the IP Extension Ramlila Committee event in Patparganj, East Delhi, at around 6 pm on Dussehra.

Last year, PM Modi attended the Luv Kush Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort grounds along with President Droupadi Murmu, where they jointly ignited the effigies of Ravan, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Dussehra celebrations organised by the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee in Delhi and witnessed the burning of Ravan effigies.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's plan getting canceled, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said,"PM Modi did not go to burn Ravana today. I had told you earlier that after seeing the work of the four-engine government, Ravana drowned himself in water and committed suicide."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar
Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar
Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid Flood-Hit Families In Marathwada | VIDEO
Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid Flood-Hit Families In Marathwada | VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To V N Desai Hospital Medical Superintendent For ICU Scam And Operational Lapses
Mumbai News: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To V N Desai Hospital Medical Superintendent For ICU Scam And Operational Lapses
Punjab’s GST Collections Jump 22.35% In First Half Of FY 2025: Harpal Singh Cheema
Punjab’s GST Collections Jump 22.35% In First Half Of FY 2025: Harpal Singh Cheema

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Vijayadashami with Indian Armed Forces personnel at the Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat, where he performed Shastra Puja.

About Dussehra

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashmi, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems.

Delhi Rains

Rains lashed Delhi on Thursday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate to intense showers in the evening hours. Parts of north, northwest, central and west Delhi received rain.

IMD issued "orange" and "yellow" alerts for different parts of the city. Earlier in the day, a "yellow" alert was in place, while no alert wad issued on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab’s GST Collections Jump 22.35% In First Half Of FY 2025: Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab’s GST Collections Jump 22.35% In First Half Of FY 2025: Harpal Singh Cheema

PM Modi Attends Prayer Meet At Gandhi Smriti On 156th Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi - VIDEO

PM Modi Attends Prayer Meet At Gandhi Smriti On 156th Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi - VIDEO

Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains

Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains

Rajasthan: Bull Killed After Being Repeatedly Run Over By Bolero SUV In Sikar; Heart-Wrenching VIDEO...

Rajasthan: Bull Killed After Being Repeatedly Run Over By Bolero SUV In Sikar; Heart-Wrenching VIDEO...

VIDEO: 'Cowardice At Heart Of RSS-BJP Ideology,' Says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi In Colombia

VIDEO: 'Cowardice At Heart Of RSS-BJP Ideology,' Says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi In Colombia