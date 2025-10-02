VIDEO: 'Cowardice At Heart Of RSS-BJP Ideology,' Says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi In Colombia

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi |

Bogota [Colombia], October 2: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that “cowardice” was at the heart of the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Citing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement about China that he made in 2023, Gandhi said that RSS’ ideology is to “beat up weak people” and run away from those who are stronger than them.

“This is the nature of BJP-RSS. If you notice a statement of the foreign minister, he said, ‘China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?’ At the heart of the ideology is cowardice,” Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, said while addressing a gathering in an event at EIA University of Colombia.

He further cites an incident from Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s book, where the Hindutva ideologue writes, “he and his friends beat up a Muslim man and felt happy about it.”

“In his book, Savarkar has written that once he and his few friends beat up a Muslim man, and they felt very happy that day. If five people beat up a single individual, which makes one of them happy, it is cowardice. This is RSS ideology, to beat weak people,” he added.

Gandhi further took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, asserting that the biggest challenge India is witnessing is the attack on its democracy. He highlighted the issue of "structural flaws" and suggested that the country's diverse traditions must be allowed to thrive.

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader argued that the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive. However, he added, the democratic system in India is under attack, which is a "major risk" or threat.

"India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages -- in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system," Gandhi said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk. Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need," he added.

