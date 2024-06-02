 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 10th Floor Of Byculla's Monte South Apartments, No Casualties Reported; Video Shows Drone Used For Inspection
Imran ShaikhUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
article-image
Fire broke out at Byculla's Monte South on Saturday night, June 1 | X | Azhar Khan

Mumbai: Fire broke out at the Monte South Apartments (A wing) late in the night on Saturday (June 1) after suspected short-circuit in one of the flats on the 10th floor of the tower. According to the information available, no injuries or casaulties have been reported.

8-10 fire tenders have been pressed into service and are engaged in the firefighting operations. It is to be noted that the Mumbai Fire Brigade Headquarters is situated close to the spot where the fire broke out.

Drones are being used to inspect the extent of fire, showed visuals from the fire spot.

Several incidents of fire have been reported across the country as excessive heat continues to disrupt lives and cause damage to properties.

(More details awaited)

