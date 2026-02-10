 Caught On Cam: 40 Patients Attempt Mass Escape From Mohali De-addiction Centre, Situation Brought Under Control By Alert Security Staff
Caught On Cam: 40 Patients Attempt Mass Escape From Mohali De-addiction Centre, Situation Brought Under Control By Alert Security Staff

Around 40 patients allegedly attempted to flee a government de-addiction centre in Mohali on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic among staff. CCTV footage of the incident went viral, showing patients pushing a wooden door. Police said patients were restrained in time and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Prathamesh Kharade Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:34 AM IST
Caught On Cam: 40 Patients Attempt Mass Escape From Mohali De-addiction Centre, Situation Brought Under Control By Alert Security Staff

Mohali: Panic prevailed at the Government De-addiction Centre in Sector 66 on Sunday afternoon after around 40 patients allegedly made a coordinated attempt to escape from the facility. The incident occurred at around 3.15 pm during the time when patients had gathered for medication.

CCTV Captures Patients Charging Against Door

According to information, the patients suddenly charged towards a wooden door inside the centre and tried to force it open in an attempt to flee. CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the tense moments inside the facility. The 67-second clip shows a large group of patients pushing and slamming the door repeatedly, while security personnel struggle to restrain them.

Alert Staffers Prevent Patients From Fleeing Away

In one frame of the footage, patients can be seen pulling and hitting the door in a bid to break free, while in another, two security guards and two other staff members are seen desperately trying to block the mob. Despite being outnumbered, the security staff managed to prevent the patients from escaping until additional help arrived.

Officials said the situation could have turned dangerous for doctors and staff present at the centre. However, security guards stationed outside quickly sensed the disturbance and blocked the door from the outside, preventing it from opening. Meanwhile, two police personnel deployed at the centre intervened and shifted the patients towards the rear ward. An iron gate was then locked from the outside, effectively bringing the situation under control.

The incident was later reported to the police, following which the Phase 11 police station recorded a daily diary report (DDR) in the matter. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Staff Raises Security Concerns After Harrowing Incident

Centre staff have raised serious concerns over security arrangements, stating that many patients undergoing treatment are accused under the NDPS Act and often attempt to escape as they do not wish to remain admitted. They warned that such escape attempts also pose a threat to the safety of doctors, nurses and security guards. Currently, only two police personnel are deployed at the centre.

Staff members also recalled a previous incident when patients created a ruckus late at night, assaulted security guards and reportedly escaped through the roof, highlighting the need for stronger security measures.

Officials explained that under the Punjab government’s 'War Against Drugs' campaign, drug users are now booked under Section 27 of the NDPS Act and are admitted to de-addiction centres for treatment instead of being sent to jail. Such patients, they said, sometimes become restless or aggressive during treatment and attempt to flee.

'No Patients Escaped,' Confirm Officials

“No patient has escaped; they only attempted to flee. When the dosage of certain medicines is reduced, patients can become irritable,” said Aman Singh, SHO of Phase 11 police station, as quoted by The Indian Express, adding that police are providing full support to the staff. Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal stated the incident was verified and police have been directed to take appropriate action based on the facts.

