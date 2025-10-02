 Rajasthan: Bull Killed After Being Repeatedly Run Over By Bolero SUV In Sikar; Heart-Wrenching VIDEO Surfaces
A young bull was brutally killed after being repeatedly run over by an SUV. An accused in the matter has been detained and is being interrogated.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@thetrendingeyes

Sikar: A heart-wrenching incident of animal cruelty has come to light from Rajasthan’s Sikar district. A young bull was brutally killed after being repeatedly run over by an SUV. An accused in the matter has been detained and is being interrogated.

The shocking incident took place in the Nechwa area on Wednesday during a wedding celebration of a Bawaria family, where witnesses said the bull had wandered into the festivities.

According to reports, the animal had caused minor damage to a Bolero SUV during the wedding procession by colliding with the front of the vehicle.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced, showing the SUV deliberately ramming into the bull, causing it to fall.. The driver then proceeded to run over the animal multiple times.

In the video, a woman nearby can be heard screaming desperately, pleading with the driver to stop. However, her cries were ignored as the man continued the criminal act. The driver then drove the car over the bull’s neck, leading to its death.

Another man, who was sitting in the passenger seat, is seen getting out of the vehicle to guide the driver. The car then leaves the scene after the bull is left motionless.

The video has gone viral on social media. Local police were alerted to the crime once the video clip went viral. A veterinary doctor was called to conduct a post-mortem of the animal.

Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Attacks 85-Year-Old Man, Tosses Him In Air In UP's Baghpat
article-image

Locals Protest

Locals staged a sit-in late into the night, warning that if the accused were not arrested by the following day, they would intensify their protest. One accused detained by the police and is being interrogated.

