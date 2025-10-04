Sahara Group Employees Protest In Lucknow Over Pending Salaries & PF Dues

File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Employees of the Sahara Group staged a protest in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar-based “Sahara City” on Tuesday, demanding clearance of long-pending salaries and provident fund (PF) contributions. Hundreds of employees gathered at the premises, raising slogans against management and halting work.

Workers alleged that their PF deposits have not been made since 2014 and that salaries have not been paid for several months. Many said they devoted their entire careers to the group, only to face financial hardship in their retirement years.

“Our future has turned dark. We gave our lives to Sahara, but now our lifetime earnings are stuck. First give us our money, then close the company or do what you want,” said one senior employee during the protest.

The employees warned that if their demands are not met soon, they would escalate the agitation and resort to legal action. No senior Sahara Group officials were present at the site during the protest, nor has any official statement been issued so far, further angering the staff. The protesting employees urged the state government and the labour department to intervene immediately, stressing that they will not withdraw until their salary and PF dues are cleared.