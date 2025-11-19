Delhi Red Fort Blast: 'Cheap, Yet Deadly' Hamas-Style Weapons At Heart Of Terror Plot Behind Bomb Attack; All You Need To Know

Representaional image | X

New Delhi: The white-collar terror module behind the November 10 Red Fort suicide car bomb attack was not merely planning a single strike. Investigators have revealed that the group was preparing a full suite of Hamas-style improvised rockets, weaponised drones and gliding projectiles to carry out multiple coordinated attacks across Delhi.

Central to the plot was Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, arrested in Srinagar after the detention of Amir Rashid Ali in Delhi. Both men hail from Jammu and Kashmir. According to the NIA, Danish served as the module’s technical expert, modifying drones and attempting to build improvised rockets in the weeks leading up to the attack. He reportedly had prior experience creating small weaponised drones and was working toward more powerful variants capable of carrying heavier explosives with large batteries and onboard cameras.

Which Hamas-style Weapons Were Planned To Be Used For Delhi Attack?

According to an NDTV report, at the core of the group’s preparations were Hamas-style gliding rockets. Lightweight and easy to move, these rockets can travel up to 25 kilometres and can be launched from the ground or even by hand. Their appeal lies in their simplicity and rapid-firing capability; one can be deployed within 20 seconds and three can be fired in under a minute. Used in bulk, such rockets create widespread disruption over large urban areas, a hallmark of Hamas’s low-cost, high-volume tactics.

The module also studied a second weapon system: precision improvised rockets fired using pneumatic launchers. These rockets use compressed gas for a stable, controlled start and can carry explosive payloads ranging from 2 to 50 kilograms. Designed for medium-range, targeted urban attacks, they offer significantly improved accuracy compared to improvised gliding rockets.

Investigators found evidence of work on a rail launcher system capable of deploying improvised UAVs or gliding projectiles. These UAVs rely on airflow to travel long distances and can transport heavy explosive payloads at high speeds. Cheap and easy to assemble, such systems allow attackers to strike from afar while reducing direct exposure.

A fourth capability under development was payload-dropping drones, equipped with mechanisms to release grenades or small bombs from the air, exploiting structural vulnerabilities on rooftops and vehicle tops.

Not A Lone Wolf's Job

Authorities stress that these weapons are not the work of one individual. They require coordinated teams, specialised skills, logistics and funding. Had these Hamas-inspired systems been successfully deployed in Delhi, investigators say the resulting destruction and panic could have been catastrophic. The module’s adoption of such weapons shows why terror groups favour them: they are inexpensive, effective, scalable and can be built from readily available components.