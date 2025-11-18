 'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces

'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces

A new video of the suicide bomber of the Delhi car blast, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, surfaced online on Tuesday. In the video, Dr Nabi was talking about suicide bombing, He said that the concept of suicide bombing was "misunderstood". Dr Nabi called the suicide bombing as "martyrdom operation" in Islam.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces, Says Concept 'Misunderstood' | X/Sidhant Sibal

New Delhi: A new video of the suicide bomber of the Delhi car blast, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, surfaced online on Tuesday. In the video, Dr Nabi was talking about suicide bombing, He said that the concept of suicide bombing was "misunderstood". Dr Nabi called the suicide bombing as "martyrdom operation" in Islam.

"One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation... known in Islam," he said.

Video Of Dr Nabi Talking About Suicide Bombing:

"There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a particular person is going to die. He is going to die in a particular situation," the Delhi blast suicide bomber could be heard saying in the video.

FPJ Shorts
'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces
'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces
What Is FIFA Pass? All About Initiative By US President Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino For The 2026 World Cup
What Is FIFA Pass? All About Initiative By US President Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino For The 2026 World Cup
Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case
Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case
'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video
'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video
Read Also
Delhi Car Blast Probe: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al-Falah University
article-image

The powerful explosion was carried out by Dr Nabi at 6:52 pm on Monday outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. He detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car. DNA tests reportedly confirmed that Dr Nabi drove the car that exploded near the Red Fort. Media reports claimed that Dr Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother.

The attack was carried out a day after the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana Police seized 2.900 kg of explosives. Earlier, the arrest of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather led to the recovery of a large amount of explosives. On November 9, Dr Muzammil Shakeel of Al-Falah College was also taken into custody. Dr Nabi, who was also a close aide of Dr Shakeel, reportedly carried out the attack in panic.

On Tuesday, the death toll in the Delhi car blast rose to 15 after two more injured people succumbed to injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing...

'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing...

Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens...

Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens...

VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Seen Smiling While Detailing Deaths Of His Family Members In Saudi Arabia Bus...

VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Seen Smiling While Detailing Deaths Of His Family Members In Saudi Arabia Bus...

Delhi Car Blast Probe: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al-Falah University

Delhi Car Blast Probe: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al-Falah University

Caught On Camera: CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport; Man Arrested

Caught On Camera: CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport; Man Arrested