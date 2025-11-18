'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces

VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces, Says Concept 'Misunderstood' | X/Sidhant Sibal

New Delhi: A new video of the suicide bomber of the Delhi car blast, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, surfaced online on Tuesday. In the video, Dr Nabi was talking about suicide bombing, He said that the concept of suicide bombing was "misunderstood". Dr Nabi called the suicide bombing as "martyrdom operation" in Islam.

"One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation... known in Islam," he said.

Video Of Dr Nabi Talking About Suicide Bombing:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a particular person is going to die. He is going to die in a particular situation," the Delhi blast suicide bomber could be heard saying in the video.

The powerful explosion was carried out by Dr Nabi at 6:52 pm on Monday outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. He detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car. DNA tests reportedly confirmed that Dr Nabi drove the car that exploded near the Red Fort. Media reports claimed that Dr Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother.

The attack was carried out a day after the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana Police seized 2.900 kg of explosives. Earlier, the arrest of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather led to the recovery of a large amount of explosives. On November 9, Dr Muzammil Shakeel of Al-Falah College was also taken into custody. Dr Nabi, who was also a close aide of Dr Shakeel, reportedly carried out the attack in panic.

On Tuesday, the death toll in the Delhi car blast rose to 15 after two more injured people succumbed to injuries.