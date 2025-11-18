VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Seen Smiling While Detailing Deaths Of His Family Members In Saudi Arabia Bus Tragedy; Netizens Raise Suspicion | X

Hyderabad: A video of Hyderabad resident Muhammad Tahseen, who lost his family members and relatives in the fatal bus accident in Saudi Arabia that killed 42 Indians, drew suspicious and critical reactions on social media.

The clip shows Tahseen calmly speaking to the media, and at one moment even smiling in front of the camera as he recounts how several members of his extended family died during their Umrah pilgrimage. His composed demeanour during the interview has become the centre of attention for netizens.

Have a look at it here:

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Bus accident in Saudi Arabia | Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, says, "Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia...They went to Saudi Arabia last week...We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India...They were… pic.twitter.com/lXp4Vm2JU3 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

Tahseen's Family Was Travelling From Makkah to Madinah

While speaking to reporters, Tahseen explains that around twenty people associated with his family and in-laws had travelled for Umrah through a local operator. He says seven members were from his immediate circle, including his in-laws, brother-in-law and a child. According to him, the group had completed Umrah in Makkah and were on their way to Madinah when the incident occurred late at night, sometime between 11:30 pm and midnight.

Tahseen added that he was informed in the morning that one member of the group had “jumped off the bus”. He adds that the driver was also involved but that only one person suffered injuries. Several details in the video appear fragmented, with Tahseen responding to rapid questioning from multiple reporters. He says the family is now trying to bring their relatives back as soon as possible.

Netizens React

After the clip went viral on X, many users seized upon Tahseen’s body language rather than the tragedy he was describing. Several posts questioned how he could smile while recounting a fatal accident involving close family members.

Some users speculated, often cynically, about insurance money, inheritance or compensation. Others accused him of being excited simply to appear on television. A few voices pushed back against the mockery, arguing that grief manifests differently and cautioning against drawing conclusions from a short, out-of-context interview.

Have a look at some reactions here:

A bus carrying 46 Indian Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker about 25 km from Medina, Saudi Arabia, and caught fire, killing 45 people and leaving just one survivor. Most of the victims were from Hyderabad, Telangana. In response, the Telangana government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for each bereaved family and sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah set up a 24-hour control room to assist affected families.