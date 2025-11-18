 BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed Attacks, Killed In Encounter: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed Attacks, Killed In Encounter: Report

BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed Attacks, Killed In Encounter: Report

In a major breakthrough for security forces, top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday morning.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed Attacks, Killed In Encounter | X

In a major breakthrough for security forces, a top Maoist commander was reportedly killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday morning. The slain Maoist leader, identified as Madvi Hidma, was gunned down near the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, reported NDTV, citing sources.

Apart from Hidma, five other Maoists were killed by the security forces in the encounter. Alluri Sitaramaraju district superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardar said the encounter was carried out between 6.30 am and 7 am in the forested area of Maredumilli mandal.

"Yes, six Maoists were killed in an encounter in Alluri district today," Bardar told PTI. According to the SP, it was a joint operation carried out by various wings of the police department.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson, Pradeep BHandari, lauded Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for adopting anti-Naxal strategy in the affected regions.

FPJ Shorts
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed Attacks, Killed In Encounter: Report
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed Attacks, Killed In Encounter: Report
Mumbai: Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Rajodi Beach Near Virar; Netizens Call It 'Hawabazi' As Video Goes Viral
Mumbai: Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Rajodi Beach Near Virar; Netizens Call It 'Hawabazi' As Video Goes Viral
Voodoo Drama! Coach Eric Chelle Makes Bold Claim After Nigeria’s Shock Loss to DR Congo In 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Voodoo Drama! Coach Eric Chelle Makes Bold Claim After Nigeria’s Shock Loss to DR Congo In 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Gold & Silver Extend Losing Streak For Third Consecutive Day, Fading Hopes Of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Cut Weigh On Investor Sentiment
Gold & Silver Extend Losing Streak For Third Consecutive Day, Fading Hopes Of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Cut Weigh On Investor Sentiment

"Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s (@narendramodi ) leadership & HM Amit Shah Ji’s (@AmitShah ) execution, India’s anti-Naxal strategy has become sharper, more coordinated, and intelligence-driven," Bhandari said in an X post.

"Notorious Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, mastermind of 26+ brutal attacks on our security forces and civilians, has been eliminated in a fierce encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district — right at the AP–Chhattisgarh–Telangana tri-junction, a region long exploited as a Maoist safe zone. This is a major strategic victory!" he added.

Hidma reportedly led around 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians in the past one decade and a half. He is also believed to be the key mastermind behind the 2010 Dantewada attack in which 76 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in action.

He also suspected to have planned the 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack. At least 27 people, including senior Congress leaders were killed in the attack. He was also reportedly behind the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush. At least 22 security personnel were attained martyrdom in ambush.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed...

BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Madvi Hidma, Top Maoist Commander Who Carried Out 26 Armed...

'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO Of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing...

'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO Of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing...

Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens...

Andhra Pradesh: CCTV Captures Biker Crushed Under Lorry In Guntur While Bystanders Watch, Netizens...

VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Seen Smiling While Detailing Deaths Of His Family Members In Saudi Arabia Bus...

VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Seen Smiling While Detailing Deaths Of His Family Members In Saudi Arabia Bus...

Delhi Car Blast Probe: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al-Falah University

Delhi Car Blast Probe: ED Raids 25 Locations Linked To Al-Falah University