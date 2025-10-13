CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag District

Arms and ammunition were seized during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. | Representative Image

Hazaribag: Arms and ammunition were seized during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, officials said on Monday.

The seizure was made in a joint operation by the CRPF and the state police in the Bishnugarh police station area near the border of the Hazaribag and Bokaro districts on Sunday night, they said.

Among the items seized were two SLR rifles, their magazines and a large number of cartridges, they added.

The operation is still underway, Bishnugarh's SDPO BN Prasad said.

Hazaribag's SP Anjani Anjan visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

