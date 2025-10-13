 CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag District

CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag District

The seizure was made in a joint operation by the CRPF and the state police in the Bishnugarh police station area near the border of the Hazaribag and Bokaro districts on Sunday night, they said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Arms and ammunition were seized during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. | Representative Image

Hazaribag: Arms and ammunition were seized during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, officials said on Monday.

The seizure was made in a joint operation by the CRPF and the state police in the Bishnugarh police station area near the border of the Hazaribag and Bokaro districts on Sunday night, they said.

Among the items seized were two SLR rifles, their magazines and a large number of cartridges, they added.

Read Also
Ranchi Youth Piyush Pushp Dies In South Africa Plane Crash While Undergoing Commercial Pilot...
article-image

The operation is still underway, Bishnugarh's SDPO BN Prasad said.

FPJ Shorts
Tata Capital Aims To Double Loan Book In Next Three Years & Cut Credit Costs To 1% Going Forward
Tata Capital Aims To Double Loan Book In Next Three Years & Cut Credit Costs To 1% Going Forward
'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan's Request To B Sai Sudharsan Viral During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video
'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan's Request To B Sai Sudharsan Viral During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video
Diwali School Holiday 2025 Schedule: Dates Announced For These States; Check Details
Diwali School Holiday 2025 Schedule: Dates Announced For These States; Check Details
Karwa Chauth Celebrations Turn Tragic As Woman Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing In Punjab's Barnala
Karwa Chauth Celebrations Turn Tragic As Woman Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing In Punjab's Barnala

Hazaribag's SP Anjani Anjan visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag...

CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag...

Karwa Chauth Celebrations Turn Tragic As Woman Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing In...

Karwa Chauth Celebrations Turn Tragic As Woman Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing In...

Ranchi Youth Piyush Pushp Dies In South Africa Plane Crash While Undergoing Commercial Pilot...

Ranchi Youth Piyush Pushp Dies In South Africa Plane Crash While Undergoing Commercial Pilot...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Criticises Centre For Delaying Sixth Schedule Promise For Ladakh Ahead Of...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Criticises Centre For Delaying Sixth Schedule Promise For Ladakh Ahead Of...

BJP Bihar Chief Dilip Jaiswal Announces First Candidate List Tonight As NDA Confirms Unity Ahead Of...

BJP Bihar Chief Dilip Jaiswal Announces First Candidate List Tonight As NDA Confirms Unity Ahead Of...