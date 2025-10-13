Kerala Lottery Results Live, Oct 13, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-24 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

Kerala, October 13: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-24 lottery results for Monday, October 13, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-24 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-24 for Monday, 13-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BW 219935 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: KRISHNAN C

Agency No.: W 114

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 219935 BO 219935

BP 219935 BR 219935

BS 219935 BT 219935

BU 219935 BV 219935

BX 219935 BY 219935 BZ 219935

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BO 148428 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: PRASANTH N J

Agency No.: K 6813

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BR 524264 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: SALAHUDHEEN

Agency No.: Q 7161

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0309 0621 1316 1722 3512 3735 3757 4392 4471 4887 5206 6566 6820 6904 7132 8721 8897 9693 9920

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0465 1498 4387 7696 7783 7849

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0026 0212 0599 1165 1706 2209 2527 3051 3712 3941 4459 4518 4816 5115 5449 5656 5723 5779 7179 7734 7962 8287 8466 9245 9643

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0302 0615 0669 0685 0697 0891 0899 1016 1323 1438 1510 1728 1907 1995 2157 2210 2242 2362 2377 2398 2454 2457 2501 2549 2591 2815 2938 2973 3114 3335 3371 3449 3457 3479 3680 4008 4098 4158 4203 4347 4360 4578 4637 4827 5060 5098 5297 5304 5546 5611 6144 6418 6470 6605 6698 6768 6773 6855 7122 7317 7431 7558 7663 7883 8196 8476 8602 8659 8713 8792 8822 8893 9399 9600 9737 9807

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0126 0510 0559 0567 0798 1022 1193 1463 1508 1517 1538 1719 1795 1852 1887 1968 2047 2085 2123 2136 2164 2175 2305 2425 2500 2537 2543 2546 2894 2903 2942 3017 3076 3124 3395 3611 3675 3741 3907 3995 4003 4148 4245 4258 4285 4320 4604 4812 5138 5164 5198 5205 5387 5437 5521 5671 5684 5850 5891 6207 6234 6283 6384 6396 6478 6621 6687 6805 6957 6997 7073 7153 7209 7532 7690 7733 8278 8301 8302 8506 8525 8684 8715 8754 8907 9118 9164 9193 9464 9508 9538 9796 9804 9879

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0014 0078 0190 0274 0334 0644 0665 0724 0836 0847 0865 0914 0918 0929 1027 1104 1109 1217 1235 1269 1296 1297 1353 1356 1404 1421 1423 1533 1692 1770 1807 1881 1923 2003 2077 2139 2385 2428 2433 2583 2731 2735 2781 2785 2961 3022 3154 3216 3229 3252 3257 3382 3503 3528 3622 3677 3803 3911 4032 4053 4109 4199 4227 4513 4583 4665 4683 4828 4886 5107 5181 5189 5207 5250 5361 5565 5585 5757 5807 5873 5916 5996 6074 6141 6264 6545 6575 6628 6645 6705 6902 6907 7012 7040 7043 7080 7168 7224 7242 7367 7447 7486 7491 7564 7587 7647 7687 7708 7775 7811 7857 8038 8197 8373 8427 8504 8570 8608 8671 8756 8807 8817 8831 8834 8875 8933 8998 9031 9089 9132 9201 9264 9367 9386 9402 9418 9596 9597 9609 9617 9743 9870 9910 9979

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-24: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 25,00,000

4th Prize Rs 15,00,000

5th Prize Rs 1,00,000

6th Prize Rs 5,000

7th Prize Rs 1,000

8th Prize Rs 500

9th Prize Rs 100

10th Prize Rs 50

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.